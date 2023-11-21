Well-Safe Solutions signs global decom deal with BP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Well-Safe Solutions signs global decom deal with BP

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
21/11/2023, 8:00 am
© Supplied by Well-Safe Solutionswell-safe bp
Well-Safe supported BP at its Kate field earlier this year.

Well-Safe Solutions has signed a global master agreement for its decommissioning services with BP (LON: BP), lasting until at least 2026.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm, a specialist in well plugging and abandonment, inked the deal with the oil giant following work with BP at its Kate field earlier this year.

Including two one-year contract extensions, the deal covers project management, well engineering, engineering design and well decommissioning services.

Matt Jenkins, chief operating officer at Well-Safe Solutions, said: “Following on from our work with BP decommissioning wells in the North Sea’s Kate field earlier this year, we are delighted to have been awarded this agreement.

“This multi-year contract will see us deploy our Well Decommissioning Delivery Process (WDDP), which guides operators through the well plug and abandonment process efficiently and safely.

“Our commitment to safe, smart and efficient decommissioning will enable us to deliver bespoke solutions tailored to BP’s well stock, including the possibility of utilising the Well-Safe Guardian, Well-Safe Protector or Well-Safe Defender plug and abandonment rigs.”

Founded in 2017 as a specialist for P&A, Well-Safe Solutions has more than 400 employees operating internationally from its Aberdeen headquarters.

Earlier this year, Well-Safe supported P&A of the Kate field via the Noble Innovator rig, 130 miles off Aberdeen.

The huge jack-up rig was marked as the largest ever vessel in the oil capital of Europe, standing at 200 metres tall.

This latest contract announcement is the latest in a busy year for Well-Safe Solutions, which recently announced the creation of the Well-Safe Resources service line in August 2023 and the appointment of Steve Combe as consultancy manager.

 

