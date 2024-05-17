Phoenix Decom repurposes 16,000 tonnes of concrete mattresses

Aberdeen-based decommissioning waste sector specialist Phoenix Decom has repurposed more than 16,000 tonnes of concrete subsea mattresses over the last 12 months.

Phoenix specialists have reused and recycled the concrete materials into aggregate to repurpose them for foundations of new agricultural buildings, roads and transport yards at locations across the North-East.

Concrete subsea mattresses are high-strength concrete segments, linked together with a network of polypropylene rope, to support and stabilise subsea pipelines. Reuse reduces the energy required to crush and recycle the concrete and sits high in the waste hierarchy process.

The Phoenix figure adds to a total of 40,000 tonnes of recycled or reused materials since the company’s inception in 2021.

© Supplied by Phoenix Decom

Phoenix Decom managing director Craig Smith said: “Our decision to pursue reuse opportunities for many of these mattresses reduces the carbon footprint of the projects and has not only delivered huge savings for our clients but has also benefited local businesses by supporting the region’s circular economy.

“We are proud to be industry frontrunners when it comes to fostering sustainable practices in the decommissioning sector. As an industry, we all have a responsibility to minimise environmental impact for future generations alongside supporting our clients’ net zero targets.

Smith emphasised that the technology exists to salvage and transform decommissioned subsea material for new practical and functional purposes, adding: “Our latest figures demonstrate the positive impact our environmentally focused efforts are having across the local region.”

Phoenix Decom is based in Aberdeen and has strategically located licensed operational quayside outlets at the ports in Aberdeen, Peterhead and Lerwick.