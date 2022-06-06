UK well slot: Activity in the Central and Northern North Sea

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

As of 30 May, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one exploration well and one appraisal well active, in the CNS and NNS respectively. One appraisal well in the CNS was P&A as a gas well since the last report.

West of Shetland

No E&A wells have been drilled in the WoS area since the 206/21-1 Howick well in 2019 and there are no wells planned to be drilled in 2022 at this time.