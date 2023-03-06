UK well-slot: Trio of wells in action in the North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

UK well-slot: Trio of wells in action in the North Sea

By Stephen Coomber, senior analyst, Westwood Global Energy Group
06/03/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Nobleuk well slot
The Noble Resilient jackup rig drilled the Pensacola find

As of 24 February, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are two exploration wells, with one each in the NNS and SNS, and one appraisal well active in the CNS. Since the previous report, one exploration well has completed at Orlov.

West of Shetland

No E&A wells have been drilled in the WoS area since the 206/21-1 Howick well in 2019. Two wells are planned to be drilled in 2023.

Northern North Sea

The 3/9a-N59 Alwyn East well, operated by TotalEnergies, was spudded on 16 January 2023 as an extended reach well from the Alwyn North platform. The reservoir target is Middle Jurassic Brent Group sandstones in a rotated fault terrace. The well is classed as high temperature (HT) not high pressure (HP). Pre-drill P10 resources are c. 215 bcf gas or 26 mmbbl oil.

Central North Sea

The CNOOC-operated 14/26a-N4, Z, Y well was spudded on 8 September 2022 from the Golden Eagle Northern Drill Centre with the COSLInnovator semi-sub. The initial well was an infill development well, targeting the NW part of the Atlantic field. The well was sidetracked as an appraisal well on 1 November 2022. A further appraisal sidetrack, 14/26a-N4Y, was kicked off on 8 January 2023 and is currently operating. Both sidetracks are appraising the Punt Sandstone Member in the northern part of the field.

The Shell-operated 22/8a-5 Orlov HPHT exploration well completed on c. 14 February, having been spudded on 14 August with the Valaris 122 jack-up rig. The well was targeting Upper Jurassic Fulmar sandstones in a structural trap in an interpod play setting, with pre-drill resources of 5 – 25 – 60 mmboe. It is rumoured that the well has made a discovery and a DST was carried out, with Shell reporting ‘good signs’. However, there have been no updates regarding the results.

Southern North Sea

The Shell-operated 42/5a-2 Pensacola well is being completed, after being spudded on 21 November 2022 with the Noble Resilient jack-up rig. The Zechstein discovery is reported as having post-drill P90-P50-P10 resources of 164 – 302 – 519 bcf. The well encountered the primary Z2 Hauptdolomit reservoir target, having a thickness of 18.8m (62ft) and a mean porosity of 16%. A substantial gas column has been proven with no contact seen. After acidisation, the well flowed at maximum rates of 4.75 mmscfpd declining to 1.75 mmscfpd after a 12-hour test. Light 34 – 36° API oil was also produced at 18 bopd. The discovery could be tied back to existing infrastructure or developed as a standalone facility, with gas transported to the Teesside Gas Plant via a c. 70 km pipeline.

