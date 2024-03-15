UK North Sea league table sees shift in top producers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

UK North Sea league table sees shift in top producers

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
15/03/2024, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Shellnorth sea
Shell's Gannet is a new entry into the top 15.

There’s been a raft of relegations and promotions in the last year for the league table of the top 15 production hubs in the UK North Sea.

Assets owned by Harbour Energy, Shell and BP have earned promotion to the top tier, while certain Equinor, TotalEnergies and EnQuest assets have been relegated.

The data, compiled by Dundas Consultants through companies’ statutory production reporting, represent hubs which accounted for 58% of total production from the UK sector over the course of 2023.

There’s no change to the top three, made up of TotalEnergies’ Elgin (1st) and Culzean (2nd) and BP’s West of Shetland hub Clair.

But the tail-end has seen major change on 2022 as TotalEnergies’ Shetland Gas Plant, Equinor’s Mariner and EnQuest’s Kraken hubs exit, replaced by Harbour’s Tolmount (15), BP’s ETAP (14) and Shell’s Gannet (13).

© Dundas The 2023 top producers
2022's table.
© Supplied by Dundas Consultants The landscape in 2021.

Another new entrant on the table is Italian oil major Eni as operator of the Cygnus hub in the Southern North Sea, having acquired Neptune Energy’s business.

Collectively, the top 15 produced 446 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2023, down from 501m in 2022, with overall decline of 12% per hub on average compared to the previous year.

Despite Apache’s decision in June to cancel North Sea drilling due to the windfall tax, Dundas’ data shows Beryl has risen four places from 12th to 8th place, with a 30% year-on-year gain.

Dundas director Richard Woodhouse said: “It’s fascinating to compile the production trends year on year and see how the fortunes of the hubs are evolving and who the key operators are.

“The hub view is important from a supply chain perspective as these are the oilfield services ‘demand centres’ with the big spending power and the longer futures.

“These top performing hubs are driving UK security of supply, balance of payment benefits and economic activity including high quality jobs.

“The evolving Harbour story has been fascinating to watch as they’ve brought together smaller players to become a major force. ENI is new to the top 15 after their high-profile acquisition of Neptune”.

