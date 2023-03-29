10 North Sea fields nearing govt approval found over 30 years ago on average

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

10 North Sea fields nearing govt approval found over 30 years ago on average

But OEUK's Ross Dornan is warning that “if they were already challenging beforehand, they are even more challenging now”.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
29/03/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© ShutterstockNorth Sea approval fields

UK North Sea fields currently nearing regulatory approval were discovered, on average, over three decades ago.

And if “they were really difficult projects before”, they are “even more challenging now”, Offshore Energies UK’s (OEUK) Ross Dornan told a packed out industry event in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Key reasons for that include a lack of investor confidence, taxes on the industry, and general inflationary pressures.

Towards the end of last year, Energy Voice published a list of the seven North Sea oil and gas projects that were still waiting for their environmental statements (ES) to receive government approval.

The Judy North Sea platform
Talbot will be tied back to Harbour’s Judy platform.

One of those included was Harbour Energy’s 18 million barrel Talbot development, which was recently green lit by the UK’s Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED).

Production from the project is slated for late next year, with Mr Dornan hailing it as a “really positive” example of North Sea companies overcoming the challenges of unlocking resources.

Challenges aplenty for industry

But many more schemes are still in the pipeline, and current market conditions mean successfully delivering those could be a tough ask.

© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/Aber
Ross Dornan.

Delivering OEUK’s latest business outlook report in front of dozens of industry figures, Mr Dornan said: “There are big challenges and negative consequences of the investment outlook, but under the right circumstances, value can still be progressed and unlocked.

“A number of projects are in the approval process, but the 10 that are in the later stages of final regulatory approval were discovered, on average, 33 years ago within the basin.

“If they were already challenging beforehand, they are even more challenging now.”

According to OEUK, North Sea oil and gas companies currently have some 6 billion barrels of resource potential within their plans.

quality oil and gas © Bloomberg
Oil barrels in Faridabad, India. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

But the trade body’s latest report also revealed 500 million barrels have been scratched, with a lack of confidence pushing firms to “hold back investment and production plans”.

Negative sentiment in the basin stems, primarily, from the doubling down of the UK Government’s energy profits levy.

In the autumn budget, the headline rate of tax on UK producers was raised to 75%, and a clause that would have caused the policy to cease if energy prices fell was scrapped.

Equinor in UK North Sea for the long run

There are hopes the government may announce some changes to the EPL on Thursday, as concerns that grow about the UK’s ability to attract investment.

Despite fears that companies are looking to spend their cash elsewhere, Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) reassured the event that the UKCS remains a key region for the operator.

Equinor Rosebank Offshore Europe © Supplied by Michal Wachucik/Aber
Arne Gurtner, senior vice president for the UK at Equinor, speaking at the OEUK event.

Arne Gurtner, the Norwegian energy giant’s senior vice president for the UK, said: “Equinor are a broad energy investor in the UK, we’ve been here for 40 years, and we still see the UK as a core country for our energy investors.

“It doesn’t come without challenges or struggles, I don’t have to tell you that, but there’s an immense opportunity.”

