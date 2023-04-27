Neptune Energy hails first gas from 11th well at Cygnus

An error occurred. Please try again.

Neptune Energy has hailed first gas from the 11th well at its flagship UK field, Cygnus, bolstering UK energy security.

The private equity-backed operator said the new production unlocks “much-needed additional supplies” supporting energy independence for the UK.

It is expected to produce around 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, enough gas to heat around 200,000 British homes.

Along with the 10th well, which started up earlier this year, Cygnus is expected to produce enough gas per day to meet the needs of around 1.9 million homes.

The gas field lies around 93 miles off the Lincolnshire coast in the southern gas basin.

Neptune highlighted that the field has among the lowest carbon intensities of any in the sector.

UK country director, Alan Muirhead, said: “Cygnus plays an important role in supporting UK energy security and has the capacity to supply around 6% of the country’s gas demand.

“We’re taking steps to boost North Sea gas production which reduces the UK’s reliance on less secure and more carbon intensive supplies of imported energy, and also supports the government’s aim of achieving energy independence by 2040.”

Both the 10th and 11th wells were drilled by the Borr Drilling Prospector 1 jack-up rig.

Neptune is operator and 38.75% owner of Cygnus, partnered with Spirit Energy (61.25%).

Spirit CEO Neil McCulloch added: ““Continuing to secure reliable and responsible supplies of energy from the UK continental shelf has never been more important. Spirit Energy is delighted to welcome first gas from the joint venture’s most recent investment in Cygnus, as gas continues to be a key energy source in the transition towards Net Zero.”

Cygnus is a crucial component of the UK North Sea energy infrastructure, capable of producing approximately 6% of UK domestic gas demand.

Neptune Energy announced plans last year to spend more than $1 billion (£810 million) to help shore up the UK’s energy supplies.