Well Slot: Commercial success at ONE-Dyas’ SNS target Crosgan

Well Slot is a monthly feature from Energy Voice and Westwood Global looking at drilling activity and rig moves in the UK North Sea and Norway.

As of 26 June, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are two exploration wells active on the UKCS, in the NNS at Alwyn East and in the CNS at K2. Since the previous report, two wells completed, with the Crosgan appraisal well in the SNS and Benriach exploration well in the WoS. One well spudded in the CNS at K2.

West of Shetland

The TotalEnergies-operated 206/5c-4 Benriach exploration well completed on 17 June, having spudded on 21 March with the Transocean Barents semi-sub. The well was targeting amplitude supported, Lower Cretaceous, Royal Sovereign Formation sandstones in a combination trap, with three-way dip closure and pinchout onto a rafted Jurassic – Triassic block.

Kistos had quoted pre-drill P50 resources of 638 bcf (106.3 mmboe). Kistos announced that the well encountered gas bearing sandstones in the target reservoir but the discovery is expected to be sub-commercial.

Northern North Sea

The 3/9a-N59 Alwyn East well, operated by TotalEnergies, was spudded on 16 January.

The well is using the existing N43 production well slot on the Alwyn North NAA platform and will be deviated 5.8 km into block 3/4b. It is targeting a Middle Jurassic Brent Group reservoir in a downthrown fault terrace to the east of the Alwyn field.

The well is high temperature (HT) but not high pressure (HP). Pre-drill P10 resources are c. 26 mmboe however, this is unlikely to be what can be recovered due to the CoP for the field prior to attaining these volumes.

Central North Sea

The Ithaca-operated 22/14c-10 K2 exploration well spudded on 11 June with the Stena Spey semi-sub. The well is targeting a Paleocene Forties Formation target in a four-way dip closed structure.

Resources are quoted by Ithaca’s parent company Delek as 1U-2U-3U 56.6 – 74.6 – 98.6 bcf, 2 – 3 – 4.2 mmbbl (11.4 – 15.4 – 20.6 mmboe) with a CoS 81%. The biggest risk is depletion from the Forties field. In a success case the well will be sidetracked.

Southern North Sea

The ONE-Dyas-operated 42/15a-4 Crosgan appraisal well completed on 10 June, having spudded on 24 March with the Valaris 123 rig.

It was a firm licence commitment well appraising the Zechstein discovery made by well 42/15a-2 in 1990 which tested the Hauptdolomit Z2 sequence at 7.6 mmscfpd post-acidisation.

The well was prognosed to be drilled to a TD within the Carboniferous, with the potential of encountering a gas bearing Whitby Sandstone Member sequence, which tested at 8.6 mmscfpd in the 42/10b-2 ‘Crosby Carboniferous discovery’ and was also targeted by the 42/15a-3 Crosgan appraisal well.

The well is understood to have been tested and, based on pre-drill expectations of 300 bcf, Westwood are classifying this well as a commercial success.

EV: In response to this, a ONE-Dyas spokesperson said: “Crosgan was known to be a gas bearing structure in the Haupt reservoir with poor reservoir properties, proven by historic wells.

“However, ONE-Dyas has completed operations, but conclusions can only be made and way forward can only be defined once the analysis of the results has been completed.”

Norway Well Slot

As of 26 June, Westwood Global Energy reports one appraisal and five exploration wells active on the NCS.

The appraisal well is in the Norwegian Sea at Rondeslottet. The five exploration

wells are in the Northern North Sea at Carmen, Oseberg Lambda, Krafla Midt Statfjord, Vesuv and Crino Mulder.

Since the previous report, one exploration and one appraisal well programme have completed. In the Northern North Sea, the Øst Frigg Beta/Epsilon appraisal

well completed as an oil discovery and the Litago exploration well completed as a dry hole.

In the Norwegian Sea, the Rondeslottet appraisal well was spudded, junked and then re-spudded.

Three exploration well programmes spudded at Krafla Midt Statfjord, Vesuv and Crino Mulder.

North Sea drilling

The Equinor-operated 35/11-26 S Crino Mulder well was spudded on 14 June with the

Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The exploration well is targeting the Upper to Lower Jurassic. JV partner Vår Energi holds pre-drill resources of 75 mmboe.

The Equinor-operated 30/9-M-12 BH Vesuv well was spudded on 11 June, with the Askepott jackup. The well is believed to be testing the Upper and Middle Jurassic.

The Aker BP-operated 30/11-15 Krafla Midt Statfjord well was spudded on 4 June, with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The ILX HPHT well is targeting the Lower Jurassic to Triassic.

The operator holds pre-drill resources of 10 – 59 mmboe. The well is being batch drilled and is currently suspended.

Operations continue at the Equinor-operated 30/6-C-2 A Oseberg Lambda well.

The Equinor-operated 31/2-24 Litago well was completed on 2 June, having been spudded on 7 May with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The high impact well encountered thick moderate to good quality reservoir in the Upper and Middle Jurassic. All targets were water wet and the well was P&A dry.

Operations continue at the Wellesley-operated 35/10-10 S Carmen well, with the 35/10-10 A sidetrack spudded 13 June.

The Aker BP-operated 25/2-24 S, A, C, B, Øst Frigg Beta/Epsilon well programme completed as an oil discovery on 2 June, after being spudded on 1 March with the Scarabeo 8.

Following success in the original hole, the 25/2-24 A, C and B horizontal sidetracks were kicked off on 15 April, 1 May and 11 May, respectively, targeting the Beta Vest, Alfa Sør, Epsilon and Gamma Eocene injectites. Aker BP announced resources of 53 – 90 mmboe, likely to be tied back to the Yggdrasil development.

Norwegian Sea

The Aker BP-operated 6405/7-2 S Rondeslottet appraisal well was spudded on 12 June, with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub, and was J&A on 18 June. The 6405/7-3 S well was spudded on 19 June.

The well is appraising the Ellida discovery in the Upper Cretaceous. Vår Energi holds 871 mmboe gross resources for the mega-structure.