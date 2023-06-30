New North Sea firm launched by former Spirit Energy and Faroe CEOs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

New North Sea firm launched by former Spirit Energy and Faroe CEOs

Curium Resources is seeking to become a leading independent player in the UK, initially focused on gas in the southern sector.
By Allister Thomas
30/06/2023, 1:05 pm
© Supplied by Curium Resourcescurium resources
Graham Stewart, left, is chair of Curium Resources and Chris Cox is CEO.

Curium Resources, a new North Sea exploration and production firm, has been launched by the former CEOs of Faroe Petroleum and Spirit Energy.

Graham Stewart, who led Faroe until its buyout by Norway’s DNO in 2019, is non-executive chair of the company.

Chris Cox, until recently the interim CEO of Capricorn Energy and the former top boss at Spirit Energy, is chief executive.

According to its website, Curium Resources Ltd aims to become a “leading and sustainable independent participant in the UK’s upstream energy sector”.

The firm says its geoscientists and engineers have identified “a number of promising opportunities” with plans to initially focus on “stranded and late life gas assets in the Southern North Sea”.

Companies House filings list Douglas Nunn, the firm’s Operations & HSE director and the founder of Fraser Offshore, as the only person with significant control (over 25% but not more than 50%).

Curium states it will contribute to reliable natural gas supply in the UK, using “innovative technologies and best practices” to ensure it is “reliable and sustainable”.

The firm will also, where applicable, “evaluate and invest in opportunities for low-carbon gas production and carbon capture and storage”.

Faroe and Longboat – Graham Stewart

Graham Stewart – not to be confused with the current UK energy minister – and Chris Cox are well-known faces in the North Sea sector.

Mr Stewart, and other members of the former Faroe Petroleum team, launched Longboat Energy in 2019 – where he remains as chairman.

He told Energy Voice that year that “unfinished business” spurred his decision to launch the new, acquisition-hungry player, which is focused on the Norwegian North Sea.

He is perhaps best known in the UK sector for his time as CEO of Faroe Petroleum, which he ran from 2002-2019.

It was taken over by DNO in a hostile takeover during that latter year, valuing the firm at £640m.

Mr Stewart later said there were “no hard feelings” over the acquisition, despite some barbed insults between the companies in the weeks prior to that final offer.

Curium Resources CEO – Chris Cox

Chris Cox stood down as CEO of Spirit Energy in February 2022 after six years with the firm and its parent company Centrica.

He has spent 40 years in the E&P sector with firms including Chevron, Hess and BG Group.

Most recently he was appointed as interim CEO of Capricorn Energy this year, formerly Cairn Energy, after its planned merger with Tullow fell through.

Randy Neely, formerly of Egypt-focused TransGlobe Energy, took on the role full-time earlier this month.

In a statement on Curium’s website, Mr Cox said: “Our vision is to be a leading and sustainable independent UK gas development and production company, providing a reliable source of energy to power homes and businesses while minimizing our impact on the environment through efficient innovative and responsible practices.”

 

