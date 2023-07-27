Hit for Ithaca as hydrocarbons found at K2 prospect in Central North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Hit for Ithaca as hydrocarbons found at K2 prospect in Central North Sea

According to independent estimates from advisory firm Envoi, K2 has estimated resource potential of 102 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
27/07/2023, 8:01 am Updated: 27/07/2023, 8:03 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© ShutterstockIthaca K2 North Sea
K2, the second highest mountain in the world and now, potentially, the North Sea's newest discovery.

Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) has confirmed the presence of hydrocarbons at its K2 prospect in the Central North Sea.

In an update issued on Thursday morning the North Sea operator reported “encouraging well results” from the field, located in Block 22/14c.

Drilling at K2, in water depth of about 90 metres, got underway in June using the Stena Spey rig.

Upon entering the reservoir, London-listed Ithaca discovered that hydrocarbons were present in the Forties member sandstones, with 45 feet of net thickness.

Logs were acquired to establish reservoir quality, and further analysis of the well results will feed into future activity and the recoverable resources estimate.

An appraisal sidetrack at the prospect will now be drilled.

Ithaca holds a 50% working interest in the licence, with the remaining half held by Dana Petroleum.

According to independent estimates from advisory firm Envoi, K2 has estimated resource potential of 102 million barrels of oil equivalent, via numerous geological targets on the block.

rosebank © Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DC Thom
Ithaca Energy CEO Alan Bruce.

Alan Bruce, Itahca’s chief executive, commented: “I am delighted to report encouraging well results at K2, located in close proximity to existing infrastructure, further enhancing our portfolio.”

Mr Bruce has previously described K2 as a “value-adding near-term development”, alongside its enhanced recovery project at the Captain field and infill drilling at its Alba field.

Ithaca acquired its stake in K2, previously named a well to watch by Wood Mackenzie, as part of a deal for Summit Exploration and Production.

K2 lies south-west of the Everest gas field and north-west of the Huntington oil field in the Central North Sea.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts