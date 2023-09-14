Dabinett: Horizon confirms high-impact target to be drilled in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Dabinett: Horizon confirms high-impact target to be drilled in 2024

By Allister Thomas
14/09/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
dabinett
An unmanned gas platform in the Southern North Sea.

Horizon Energy Global has confirmed its plan to drill the high-impact Dabinett North Sea well in 2024.

Managing director Stephen Brumner said the firm has informed the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) of its plans to transition the licence to phase C.

As part of that the Southern North Sea prospect will be drilled next year, he said.

Earlier this year, an independent assessment put Dabinett’s recoverable resources at 202 million barrels of oil equivalent.

However, the prospect has a 30% chance of success.

Costed at less than £15m, Horizon said the nearby Ossian discovery, made by ONE-Dyas and Spirit Energy in 2019, will help de-risk the prospect.

The Zechstein play, in the northern part of the gas basin, has potential for gas, hydrogen and carbon storage, the firm has previously outlined.

Dabinett is the first well Horizon is targeting thanks to new state of the art 3D data.

The firm is currently seeking farm-out partners for the prospect.

Drilling would be off the back of Shell and Deltic Energy’s success at the nearby Pensacola well.

In July, shares soared in Deltic as the pair confirmed a reserves upgrade to best-case estimates of 342m boe of gas and oil in place at Pensacola.

As a result, around 99m barrels are expected to be recoverable, up from a previous estimate of 50m barrels.

