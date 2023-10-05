Norway grants ConocoPhillips start-up consent for £1 billion Tommeliten A field

Norwegian authorities have granted ConocoPhillips start-up consent for its NOK 13 billion (£1 billion) Tommeliten A cross-border gas field.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) expects the North Sea field to come on stream later this month, supporting an estimated 5,000 jobs.

Located southwest of the Ekofisk field, ConocoPhillips estimates around 150 million barrels of oil equivalent can be recovered from Tommeliten A.

Discovered in 1977, the field extends from Norwegian Block 1/9 into UK Block 30/20 and is being primarily developed as a Norwegian project.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said the field will include eleven development wells, seven of which will be completed as of start-up.

A further four remaining wells are expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2024.

According to the plans, ConocoPhillips will route the wellstream to the Ekofisk field for further processing and export.

© ConocoPhillips

From there, the gas will be exported to Emden in Germany while the oil and wet gas will be routed via pipeline to Teesside in the United Kingdom.

NPD assistant director of licence management Tomas Mørch said the Tommeliten A development was a good example of utilising existing equipment in the area.

“It’s gratifying to see that an older discovery from 1977 has now been matured into a profitable and robust field development that’s ready to come on stream,” Mr Mørch said.

“It’s also gratifying that the project has been completed ahead of schedule and within the cost framework.”

Mr Mørch said the same subsea technology used on Tommeliten A could potentially be applied to further development projects in the area.

The NPD said several attempts to mature the field in the past had been hampered by insufficient processing capacity on Ekofisk, which had now been resolved.

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia is the operator with a 28.1% stake, partnered with PGNiG Upstream Norway AS (42.1978 %), TotalEnergies EP Norge AS (20.1430 %),Vår Energi AS (9.0907 %), ConocoPhillips (U.K.) Holdings Ltd (0.2109%), TotalEnergies UK Ltd (0.1510%) and ENI UK Ltd (0.0681%).