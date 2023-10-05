Norway grants ConocoPhillips start-up consent for £1 billion Tommeliten A field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Norway grants ConocoPhillips start-up consent for £1 billion Tommeliten A field

By Mathew Perry
05/10/2023, 11:58 am
© Shutterstock / JHVEPhotoConocoPhillips pension
ConocoPhillips sign on the building at their World Headquarters in Houston.

Norwegian authorities have granted ConocoPhillips start-up consent for its NOK 13 billion (£1 billion) Tommeliten A cross-border gas field.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) expects the North Sea field to come on stream later this month, supporting an estimated 5,000 jobs.

Located southwest of the Ekofisk field, ConocoPhillips estimates around 150 million barrels of oil equivalent can be recovered from Tommeliten A.

Discovered in 1977, the field extends from Norwegian Block 1/9 into UK Block 30/20 and is being primarily developed as a Norwegian project.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said the field will include eleven development wells, seven of which will be completed as of start-up.

A further four remaining wells are expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2024.

According to the plans, ConocoPhillips will route the wellstream to the Ekofisk field for further processing and export.

ConocoPhillips North Sea © ConocoPhillips
The Greater Ekofisk complex

From there, the gas will be exported to Emden in Germany while the oil and wet gas will be routed via pipeline to Teesside in the United Kingdom.

NPD assistant director of licence management Tomas Mørch said the Tommeliten A development was a good example of utilising existing equipment in the area.

“It’s gratifying to see that an older discovery from 1977 has now been matured into a profitable and robust field development that’s ready to come on stream,” Mr Mørch said.

“It’s also gratifying that the project has been completed ahead of schedule and within the cost framework.”

Mr Mørch said the same subsea technology used on Tommeliten A could potentially be applied to further development projects in the area.

The NPD said several attempts to mature the field in the past had been hampered by insufficient processing capacity on Ekofisk, which had now been resolved.

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia is the operator with a 28.1% stake, partnered with PGNiG Upstream Norway AS (42.1978 %), TotalEnergies EP Norge AS (20.1430 %),Vår Energi AS (9.0907 %), ConocoPhillips (U.K.) Holdings Ltd (0.2109%), TotalEnergies UK Ltd (0.1510%) and ENI UK Ltd (0.0681%).

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts