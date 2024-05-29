ConocoPhillips in talks to buy Marathon Oil, FT reports

ConocoPhillips is in advanced talks to buy Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), the Financial Times has reported.

Citing people briefed on the matter, the newspaper said that the all-stock deal would value the Houston-based company at a little over its $15 billion market value.

According to the Financial Times report, there is still a risk that negotiations could fall apart or a rival bidder might beat Conoco to the punch.

Bloomberg News had previously reported that Devon Energy was considering combining with Marathon Oil.

According to the Financial Times, Devon and ConocoPhillips are now competing to acquire Marathon Oil.

The acquisition would add Marathon’s assets across the Bakken oilfield and Permian basin to ConocoPhillips’s, along with international operations in countries including Equatorial Guinea.

The Financial Times added that acquiring Marathon would be ConocoPhillips’s biggest purchase since its $10bn Concho Resources purchase in 2020.

A potential merger between the two would be the latest in a series of mergers and acquisitions in the US energy market in recent months.

In October, ExxonMobil purchased Pioneer Natural Resources for $60bn, while Chevron paid $53bn to buy Hess.

North Sea history

Marathon Oil was a major operator in the UK North Sea, with its portfolio including a 40% stake in the Brae Alpha complex, as well as 28% and 47% respectively in Foinaven and Foinaven East.

However, the group has since exited the region as it looked to focus investment on US shale.

In February 2019, the group divested its stakes to London-headquartered RockRose Energy for £107m, which also included interests in the SAGE, Brae-Forties and WOSPS pipeline systems.

In addition, Marathon’s assets and teams in Aberdeen, Peterhead switched to RockRose, adding 250 employees in the north-east of Scotland to its workforce.

However, in 2020 RockRose agreed to relinquish control of the Greater Brae Area (GBA) to its partner Taqa