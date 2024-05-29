ConocoPhillips in talks to buy Marathon Oil, FT reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas

ConocoPhillips in talks to buy Marathon Oil, FT reports

By Michael Behr
29/05/2024, 2:03 pm
© Shutterstock / JHVEPhotoConocoPhillips aims to buy Marathon Oil
ConocoPhillips sign on the building at their World Headquarters in Houston.

ConocoPhillips is in advanced talks to buy Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), the Financial Times has reported.

Citing people briefed on the matter, the newspaper said that the all-stock deal would value the Houston-based company at a little over its $15 billion market value.

According to the Financial Times report, there is still a risk that negotiations could fall apart or a rival bidder might beat Conoco to the punch.

Bloomberg News had previously reported that Devon Energy was considering combining with Marathon Oil.

According to the Financial Times, Devon and ConocoPhillips are now competing to acquire Marathon Oil.

The acquisition would add Marathon’s assets across the Bakken oilfield and Permian basin to ConocoPhillips’s, along with international operations in countries including Equatorial Guinea.

The Financial Times added that acquiring Marathon would be ConocoPhillips’s biggest purchase since its $10bn Concho Resources purchase in 2020.

A potential merger between the two would be the latest in a series of mergers and acquisitions in the US energy market in recent months.

In October, ExxonMobil purchased Pioneer Natural Resources for $60bn, while Chevron paid $53bn to buy Hess.

North Sea history

Marathon Oil was a major operator in the UK North Sea, with its portfolio including a 40% stake in the Brae Alpha complex, as well as 28% and 47% respectively in Foinaven and Foinaven East.

However, the group has since exited the region as it looked to focus investment on US shale.

In February 2019, the group divested its stakes to London-headquartered RockRose Energy for £107m, which also included interests in the SAGE, Brae-Forties and WOSPS pipeline systems.

In addition, Marathon’s assets and teams in Aberdeen, Peterhead switched to RockRose, adding 250 employees in the north-east of Scotland to its workforce.

However, in 2020 RockRose agreed to relinquish control of the Greater Brae Area (GBA) to its partner Taqa

Recommended for you

Tags