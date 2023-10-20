Equinor’s Breidablikk field starts production four months early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Equinor’s Breidablikk field starts production four months early

By Mathew Perry
20/10/2023, 10:31 am
© Supplied by EquinorIllustration of the Breidablikk field.
Equinor has announced production from the Breidablikk field in the North Sea began on October 20, four months ahead of schedule.

Discovered in 1992, Breidablikk is located in the central part of the North Sea, ten kilometres northeast of Grane, in 130 metres of water.

Tied back to the Grane platform, the subsea field holds almost 200 million barrels of recoverable oil.

The oil from Breidablikk will be processed on Grane and sent ashore by pipeline to the Sture terminal in Øygarden.

© Photo: Elisabeth Sahl - Jonny Engelsvoll / Equinor
Grane Platform, North Sea.

Equinor executive vice president for projects, drilling and procurement Geir Tungesvik said the project was within budget and had higher initial production than expected.

“The project is highly profitable, provides important volumes to the market, and will create great value for Norwegian society and the owners,” Mr Tungesvik said.

“Nearly five million working hours have gone into the project.”

Equinor said production from Breidablikk was scheduled to start in the first half of 2024, with predrilling and completion of five wells.

Eight wells have already been drilled, and Equinor said the drilling of additional wells will continue on the field until the end of 2025.

Breidablikk is being developed with 22 subsea wells drilled from four templates and investments in the project are expected to be just over NOK 21 billion (£1.57 billion).

Equinor installed pipelines and cables between the subsea facility and the Grane platform, which it modified to receive the well stream.

Equinor executive vice president for exploration and production Norway Kjetil Hove said at peak, Breidablikk is expected to send up to 55-60,000 barrels of oil to the market daily, mainly to Europe.

“Breidablikk can help to extend the productive life and the approximately 1000 jobs associated with the operation of the Grane field towards 2060,” Mr Hove said.

Equinor hold as 39% stake in the Breidablikk field as the operator, alongside Vår Energi ASA (34.4%), Petoro (22.2%) and ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS (4.4%).

 

