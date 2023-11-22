Dabinett: Horizon gets green light to drill high-impact North Sea target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Dabinett: Horizon gets green light to drill high-impact North Sea target

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
22/11/2023, 11:43 am
© Shutterstockdabinett horizon

Horizon Energy Partners has been given the regulatory green light to drill its high-impact Dabinett prospect in the UK North Sea, but has pushed the timeline to 2025.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has approved Horizon as licence operator for P2558 containing Dabinett.

It means the licence will move to a three-year “Phase C” period in December, during which time it will be drilled.

Horizon said the Southern North Sea well will now be drilled in “early 2025”, pushing the timeline from 2024 mooted by MD Stephen Brumner in September.

Dabinett contains a total prospective resource of 200 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to independent estimates from ERCE.

That same estimate put chances of success at 30%.

Horizon is finalising acquisition of 12.5% in the licence not currently held by it.

Meanwhile, it is “open to third party participation through either a farm-in transaction or equity investment into HEPL and affiliated company”.

The firm said: “Horizon is planning to drill the well in early 2025. A successful discovery and development will enhance UK energy security and provide substantial tax revenues to the UK government.”

 

