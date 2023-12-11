Plans unveiled for £800m carbon capture project at Yorkshire waste-to-energy plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Plans unveiled for £800m carbon capture project at Yorkshire waste-to-energy plant

Waste-to-energy operator Enfinium said the carbon removal project will remove the equivalent of the carbon emissions of "every household in Manchester out of the atmosphere"
By Mathew Perry
11/12/2023, 10:24 am
© Supplied by EnfiniumThe Ferrybridge waste-to-energy plant in Knottingley, West Yorkshire.
The Ferrybridge waste-to-energy plant in Knottingley, West Yorkshire.

UK waste-to-energy operator Enfinium has announced plans to invest £800 million in a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at its site in West Yorkshire.

Once up and running by 2030, the CCS technology installed at Enfinium’s Ferrybridge 1 and 2 facilities will capture around 1.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) every year.

This number includes over 600,000 tonnes of “durable, high-quality carbon removals”, Enfinium said, equivalent to taking the carbon emissions of “every household in Manchester out of the atmosphere”.

With CCS installed, Ferrybridge would become one of the largest carbon removal projects in Europe, Enfinium said.

‘Vital carbon removals’

In a statement, Enfinium said the project will provide the UK with “vital carbon removals” and decarbonise unrecyclable waste.

It will also generate over 90MW of baseload “homegrown carbon negative power”.

In addition to accelerating regional decarbonisation in West Yorkshire, Enfinium said the project will support over 200 jobs across the supply chain during the development phase.

Enfinium chief executive officer Mike Maudsley said the UK needs to find a way to produce carbon removals, or negative emissions, at scale to deliver a net zero economy.

“Installing carbon capture at our Ferrybridge site would make it one of Europe’s biggest carbon removal projects,” Mr Maudsley said.

© Supplied by Enfinium
Enfinium Ferrybridge waste-to-energy plant.

“All this while decarbonising unrecyclable waste, diverting it from climate-damaging landfill, and supporting the green economy in West Yorkshire and the wider community.”

Carbon Capture and Storage Association UK director Olivia Powis said the Ferrybridge investment marks a “critical milestone” for carbon removal and clean power.

“For the UK to host one of Europe’s largest carbon removal projects, it demonstrates we are really leading the way in our journey towards a net zero future,” Ms Powis said.

Decarbonising waste

Announcing the plans, Enfinium said the UK Climate Change Committee’s sixth Carbon Budget “makes clear that the UK needs to deliver carbon removals to achieve a net zero economy”.

The report estimates engineered emissions removals of 58 million tonnes of CO2 per year will be required by 2050.

Enfinium also said approximately 50% of unrecyclable waste is made up of biogenic content, including organic material which has already naturally absorbed CO2 from the atmosphere.

Garbage pile in trash dump or landfill. Pollution concept.

By installing CCS technology at a waste-to-energy facility, Enfinium said CO2 can be permanently captured and stored rather than released back into the atmosphere.

This would result in net carbon removal, or negative emissions, Enfinium said.

Despite progress in reducing waste and increasing recycling, Enfinium said the UK will continue to produce around 17 million tonnes of unrecyclable waste by 2042.

The company said its Ferrybridge facility currently diverts up to 1.45 million tonnes of unrecyclable waste from landfill to produce energy, resulting in lower overall emissions according to the UK National Infrastructure Commission.

Enfinium seeking grant support

Enfinium said it will put its Ferrybridge CCS plans forward for grant support from the UK government as part of the Track-1 cluster sequencing process due to launch this month.

Planning and consenting for the site will move forward in 2024, Enfinium said.

The company said the Ferrybridge project is the “first step” in its decarbonisation journey, and it will “continue to review opportunities to deploy CCS at other facilities across its portfolio”.

