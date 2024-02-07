DNO acquires interest in Arran field expanding North Sea portfolio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

DNO acquires interest in Arran field expanding North Sea portfolio

By Mathew Perry
07/02/2024, 9:58 am
Shell's Shearwater platform
Shell's Shearwater platform in the UK North Sea.

Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO (OSL:DNO) is expanding its UK North Sea portfolio, acquiring a 25% interest in the Arran field from Dutch firm ONE-Dyas.

DNO said the acquisition is expected to add around four million barrels of oil equivalent in production, of which 90 percent is gas.

The company projected net 2024 production of 2,000-2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from its stake in Arran.

DNO said the cash consideration for the Arran interest is $70 million (£55.4m) plus a contingent consideration of up to $5 million (£3.96) if certain operational targets are met.

DNO managing director Chris Spencer said the company expects financial synergies between Arran and its existing portfolio in the UK.

“Arran fits neatly in our strategy of acquiring bolt-on producing assets as we develop our significant discoveries in Norway.”

Originally discovered in 1985, operator Shell started up production from the Arran field in September 2021 as a subsea tieback to the Shearwater production hub.

The field is expected to pump out about 21,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, at peak.

Shell UK holds a 44.57% operating stake in Arran, with RockRose Energy holding 30.43% interest.

DNO said the Arran deal continues the expansion of its North Sea portfolio that includes 14,200 boepd of production currently almost exclusively from fields in Norway.

DNO expects that figure to grow as ongoing development projects in Norway, including  Trym Restart (50 percent and operator), Andvare (32 percent) and Berling (30 percent) are brought onstream.

DNO North Sea portfolio

Last year, DNO announced a “significant” discovery at the Carmen well, a find believed to be the largest in Norwegian waters for over a decade.

Located in Norwegian North Sea license PL1148, the 35/10-10 S Carmen well was spudded in April 2023 with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub.

At the midpoint of this range – 175 million boe – the find would rank as the largest discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf since 2013, DNO said.

 

