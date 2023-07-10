DNO logs Norway’s ‘largest hydrocarbon discovery’ for a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

DNO logs Norway’s ‘largest hydrocarbon discovery’ for a decade

By Andrew Dykes
10/07/2023, 2:57 pm Updated: 10/07/2023, 3:03 pm
© Supplied by Equinor \ Oyvind HagEquinor North sea
The Troll C platform.

DNO has announced a “significant” discovery at the Carmen well, a find believed to be the largest in Norwegian waters for over a decade.

Located in Norwegian North Sea license PL1148, the 35/10-10 S Carmen well was spudded on 4 April with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub.

It targeted a high impact, high pressure high temperature (HPHT) play in the Middle Jurassic Brent Group and Oseberg Formation, and Lower Jurassic Cook Formation.

Today DNO (OSE:DNO) announced that a preliminary evaluation of gathered well data suggests the play could hold gross recoverable resources in the range of 120-230 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) on a P90-P10 basis.

At the midpoint of this range – 175 million boe – the find would rank as the largest discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf since 2013, the company added.

Core and fluid samples were acquired from the discovery well, as well as a follow-on extended sidetrack. Between them the two wells established a deeper hydrocarbon-water contact, tripling the mid-point of DNO’s pre-drill expected range.

In doing so it smashes the pre-drill mean resources of 109 million boe, as quoted by the partners earlier this year.

DNO farmed into a 30% share in PL1148 in 2022 through its DNO Norge subsidiary, joining operator Wellesley Petroleum (50%) and Equinor and Aker, which hold 10% each.

Carmen is Wellesley’s first operated HP/HT well, and is lies in the prolific “Brent fairway” in the Fram and North Troll Area (FANTA), which has so far delivered four commercial discoveries in the last three years.

‘The gift that keeps on giving’

Carmen is DNO’s sixth discovery in the Troll-Gjøa area since 2021. Lying near the Troll and Fram fields it is sited close to existing infrastructure with “clear routes towards commercialization”, DNO said.

Its other discoveries include Røver Nord, Kveikje, Ofelia, Røver Sør and Heisenberg.

“Norway is the gift that keeps on giving,” said DNO executive chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani.

“Carmen proves there are important discoveries still to be made and Norway’s oldest oil company, DNO, will be part of this next chapter of the country’s oil and gas story.”

Wellesley is a privately owned Norwegian explorer, backed by private equity group Bluewater.

It is currently developing several FANTA projects, billed by the firm as “one of the most exciting development projects in Norway in the coming years” and with first production from the portfolio expected in 2028.

The company intends for the projects to be tied back to the Equinor-operated Troll B / C platforms, which will be electrified in time for first production from the project.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts