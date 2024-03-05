Perenco brings on new production at Southern North Sea hub

Perenco has brought new production online at its Ravenspurn South area in the Southern North Sea.

Drilled during Q4 2023, the C06 well will deliver 20-40 billion cubic feet of gas from a previously undrilled block on the North-Eastern edge of the area.

Drilled during Q4 2023, the well was completed by the Valaris 247 rig and had flow rates of 12 million standard cubic feet per day (2kboepd), while sending dry gas to the Cleeton Hub and onswards to the Dimlington terminal in Yorkshire.

Later this month, the well will be connected to the Perenco production network on the Ravenspurn South Charlie asset.

Combined with other recent start-ups at D15 and D16 at the Ravenspurn North field, Perenco said the wells will bring boost its Southern North Sea production by 20% through an additional 40 million scf/d.

General manager for Perenco UK, Jo White, said: “These positive results from Ravenspurn South, coming shortly after the recent success at Ravenspurn North, bring a meaningful increase to Perenco UK’s operated production, and open the door for the further development of tight gas reservoirs in Perenco’s Southern North Sea assets.”

Perenco

Perenco UK is a leading provider of energy to the UK. It has been present in the UK Southern North Sea Basin (SNS) since 2003 and has operated Europe’s largest onshore oil field at Wytch Farm since 2011.

In the North Sea, Perenco UK processes almost 15% of the UK national gas production. It owns and operates the largest infrastructure on the UKCS, comprising 45 offshore platforms, 14 subsea wells, and a network of more than 2,400 km of pipelines connected to its two onshore terminals at Bacton and Dimlington where the gas is received, treated, metered and then exported into the UK National Grid.

Perenco UK produces approximately 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which approximately 14,000 barrels is from Wytch Farm, in which Perenco UK holds a 95% share.