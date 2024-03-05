Perenco brings on new production at Southern North Sea hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Perenco brings on new production at Southern North Sea hub

Perenco has increased its SNS production by 20%.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
05/03/2024, 8:10 am Updated: 05/03/2024, 8:23 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Perencoperenco north sea
Valaris 247.

Perenco has brought new production online at its Ravenspurn South area in the Southern North Sea.

Drilled during Q4 2023, the C06 well will deliver 20-40 billion cubic feet of gas from a previously undrilled block on the North-Eastern edge of the area.

Drilled during Q4 2023, the well was completed by the Valaris 247 rig and had flow rates of 12 million standard cubic feet per day (2kboepd), while sending dry gas to the Cleeton Hub and onswards to the Dimlington terminal in Yorkshire.

Later this month, the well will be connected to the Perenco production network on the Ravenspurn South Charlie asset.

Combined with other recent start-ups at D15 and D16 at the Ravenspurn North field, Perenco said the wells will bring boost its Southern North Sea production by 20% through an additional 40 million scf/d.

General manager for Perenco UK, Jo White, said: “These positive results from Ravenspurn South, coming shortly after the recent success at Ravenspurn North, bring a meaningful increase to Perenco UK’s operated production, and open the door for the further development of tight gas reservoirs in Perenco’s Southern North Sea assets.”

Perenco 

Perenco UK is a leading provider of energy to the UK. It has been present in the UK Southern North Sea Basin (SNS) since 2003 and has operated Europe’s largest onshore oil field at Wytch Farm since 2011.

  • In the North Sea, Perenco UK processes almost 15% of the UK national gas production. It owns and operates the largest infrastructure on the UKCS, comprising 45 offshore platforms, 14 subsea wells, and a network of more than 2,400 km of pipelines connected to its two onshore terminals at Bacton and Dimlington where the gas is received, treated, metered and then exported into the UK National Grid.
  • Perenco UK produces approximately 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which approximately 14,000 barrels is from Wytch Farm, in which Perenco UK holds a 95% share.

