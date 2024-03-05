‘A tremendous success’: Orkney wave-powered subsea project to return to shore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

‘A tremendous success’: Orkney wave-powered subsea project to return to shore

By Andrew Dykes
05/03/2024, 11:12 am
© Supplied by VerlumeVerlume's Halo system deployed as part of the Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP) project off Orkney.
Verlume's Halo system deployed as part of the Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP) project off Orkney.

A groundbreaking project combining wave power and subsea energy storage has completed its year-long trial off Orkney, and will return to base later this spring.

The £2 million demonstrator project, dubbed Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP), kicked off in February last year with the deployment of a Mocean Energy Blue X wave device alongside a Halo underwater battery system developed by Aberdeen firm Verlume.

Hailed by backers as a “tremendous success”, RSP’s initial four-month test run was extended to one year, with numerous new partners joining the scheme over the course of 2023.

Its final phase is now about to commence, which will see all equipment removed from the site ahead of inspection and clean down onshore in Orkney and at Verlume’s operations facility in Dyce, Aberdeen.

The industry-backed project, located 5km east of Orkney Mainland, has shown how green technologies can be combined to provide reliable and continuous low-carbon power and communications for subsea equipment. The partners say the systems could offer an integrated alternative to subsea umbilical cables.

Tests were also run last summer using a resident autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) provided by Transmark Subsea.

Over the past year the project has garnered international attention, with energy major TotalEnergies and a division of Shell Technology signing on to the pan-industry initiative, alongside the like sof the Thai national oil company PTTEP, Serica Energy, Harbour Energy, Baker Hughes and the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

“The test programme has been a tremendous success,” said Verlume chief commercial officer Andy Martin.

“This phase of RSP was initially conceived as a four-month at-sea demonstration, but the quality of data and the robustness of our combined technologies as well as tremendous support from the oil majors, led us to extend the programme to a full year. We now have increasing confidence in the reliability and the commercial potential of this system.”

Ian Crossland, commercial director at Mocean, added: “In the subsequent months, all the technology providers will examine critical components for wear and tear against performance metrics defined both individually and as a fully integrated power and communications ecosystem.

“A key part of this process will be assessing lessons learned and any future upgrades that may be required for a fully commercial system.”

Shell joins wave power subsea project off Orkney

More projects could follow

Trial participants and developers are now evaluating near-term and future plans for further deployments of the technology including “possible testing on live assets”

This could see further similar projects deployed in Scottish waters, and/or new trials launched overseas.

Richard Knox, CEO of Verlume, last month told Energy Voice he hopes that the Halo and RSP system could become the “default” for parts of the offshore energy sector where it will be most critical, removing the need for tens – or even hundreds – of kilometres of cables.

