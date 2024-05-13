Cambo fate will be decided in months as Ithaca weighs tax uncertainty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Cambo fate will be decided in months as Ithaca weighs tax uncertainty

By Erikka Askeland
13/05/2024, 6:31 pm
© Supplied by Ithaca EnergyCambo Ithaca windfall tax
Ithaca Energy chairman Gilad Myerson also revealed the windfall tax has made opportunities overseas "more appealing".

A decision on whether the controversial Cambo field will be sanctioned or delayed is set to be decided in months as bosses weight the impact of North Sea tax policy.

Ithaca (ITH.L) chairman Gilad Myerson said the firm is “waiting mode” as it determines how current and proposed government policy on tax and incentives will affect its outlook on production and investment.

It comes as Ithaca is on track to be the biggest independent producer of oil and gas in the UKCS.

windfall tax Ithaca Energy © Supplied by Hes Corp.
Ithaca’s FPF-1 installation at the Greater Stella Area.

Last month, the London-listed firm agreed a £754million deal to buy North Sea assets from Italian energy giant, Eni.

Speaking on a podcast with investment analyst Peel Hunt, Myerson said the Cambo field is a “critical” project for UK energy security and for North Sea jobs.

In particular he blamed the Labour Party for delays. The party has proposed extending the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) as well as removing incentives.

The opposition party is ahead of the incumbent Conservatives but there is yet no confirmed date for a general election.

“The next few months we will make the decision, do we go ahead with Cambo or do we put it on hold until we have more clarity from the government?” he said.

He added a recent licence extension meant the firm had two years to decide to sanction the project.

Heavy Labour

Pointing a finger at Sir Keir Starmer’s party, he said: “The big unknown is Labour policy.

“If Labour come out and suggest very severe restrictions on investment allowances and change the fiscal regime, it wouldn’t be wise for us to go ahead and develop the assets we currently have.

“We may then look to grow in other jurisdictions.”

© PA
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (centre), Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (right) and Ed Miliband, Shadow Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary (left), during a visit to St Fergus Gas Terminal, in Aberdeenshire.

He add this meant the Aberdeen-based Ithaca was an “waiting mode” is it integrates assets it is taking in from Eni. This includes the assets of Neptune Energy which Eni acquired in a $4.9billion deal earlier this year.

Tax slows pace

He said since the imposition of the EPL the firm’s “pace of investment has slowed considerably” including project sanctions across its portfolio.

“We have also see a reduction of investment including deferred or cancelled projects at some of our hubs for instance our Greater Stella Area, Elgin Franklin and Monarch

“It is also impacting our scheduled production outlook in line with many of our peers.

“Ultimately the unstable fiscal and political environment has slowed us down and slowed down the development.”

Hope on the horizon

However, Myerson added discussions with both political parties were taking a more pragmatic view than has been publicised due to the UK’s current heavy reliance on oil and gas.

“I can share that behind closed doors both the government and the opposition seem to be a lot more supportive than what may come across in the newspapers,” he said.

“Ultimately the UK currently uses oil and gas for 70% of its energy.

“Why wouldn’t you produce your own local energy if you’re hitting yourself in terms of jobs, taxes, energy security and global emissions?”

Recommended for you

Tags