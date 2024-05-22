Orcadian Energy finds farm-in partner for North Sea Earlham discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Orcadian Energy finds farm-in partner for North Sea Earlham discovery

By Mathew Perry
22/05/2024, 7:40 am Updated: 22/05/2024, 7:42 am
© ShutterstockNorth Sea approval fields
View of jack up drilling platform with supply vessels in the sea.

Orcadian Energy (AIM:ORCA) has agreed a provisional farm-in deal with an undisclosed partner on a licence containing the Earlham discovery in the Southern North Sea (SNS).

Orcadian also announced details of a $1.4 million (£1.1m) from an affiliate of the farm-in partner which will allow the company to repay its outstanding debt to Shell.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) awarded the licence to Orcadian earlier this month as part of the latest tranche of the 33rd licensing round.

Orcadian said the SNS licence contains the Earlham discovery, with a P50 contingent resource of 114 billion cubic feet (bcf) of sales gas.

The licence also contains a potential redevelopment project at the decommissioned Orwell gas field (30 bcf of gas) and the Clover prospect, which Orcadian said has a P50 prospective resources of 153 bcf of gas.

Orcadian previously floated a plan to use the gas licence to feed a floating power station connected to offshore wind infrastructure.

reabold resources © Supplied by BDO
An offshore drilling rig.

Under the deal, the farm-in partner will acquire an interest in all or part of the licence while Orcadian will remain operator until the assessment phase for the Earlham project is complete.

After that, the partner is expected to become operator to prepare the field development plan (FDP) and deliver the project.

Once the transaction is complete, Orcadian said the partner will pay a fee, still to be agreed, and will fund all of the Earlham and Orwell development costs.

The partner will also pay for the licence work programme and other costs until first gas production, Orcadian said.

Orcadian has granted the partner exclusivity until the end of this year.

Orcadian to settle outstanding Shell debt

In relation to the $1.4 million loan, Orcadian said in the event the deal does not go through, it will pay interest on the loan at a rate of 6% and provide the farm-in partner with a security over its 18.75% interest in the Pilot field.

In the event that the farm-in deal does not complete, for whatever reason, including a notice by the Partner that it no longer wishes to complete the farm-in to the SNS licence, interest will be payable at a rate of 6% and Orcadian will provide the Partner with a security over its 18.75% interest in the Pilot field.

Orcadian said the purpose of the loan is to enable the company to repay the outstanding loan to Shell, pay certain corporate liabilities and meet general and administrative costs.

Orcadian chief executive officer Steve Brown said the company received an approach from a partner that shares its “vision” of developing Earlham.

“We have been very impressed with the maturity of our potential partner’s concept and are keen to explore this and other opportunities to work with them,” he said.

“We are delighted that the partner also intends to provide a loan facility as part of this overall deal and it is our intention to use the proceeds of that loan to settle our outstanding debt to Shell.”

