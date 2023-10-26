Vår Energi moves closer to gas export solution from Goliat field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / LNG

Vår Energi moves closer to gas export solution from Goliat field

By Mathew Perry
26/10/2023, 10:35 am Updated: 26/10/2023, 10:41 am
© Supplied by Var EnergiThe Sevan 1000 FPSO in the Goliat field, Norway.
The Sevan 1000 FPSO in the Goliat field, Norway.

Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi has approved a concept for gas export from the Goliat field in the Barents Sea.

Operated by Vår Energi (65%) with partner Equinor (35%), the Goliat field is located approximately 80 km north west of Hammerfest.

The approved plan will see gas exported from Goliat to the Snøhvit pipeline before further transport to Hammerfest LNG.

Vår Energi said the company and its license partners are further maturing the project towards a final investment decision (FID), expected in the second half of 2024.

Since the start-up of the Goliat field in 2016, Vår said gas has been re-injected into the reservoir.

To ensure optimal oil production in the future, the company said a solution for evacuation of gas from the reservoir is needed, which will extend the field lifetime.

Goliat a ‘key hub’ for Vår Energi

Vår Energi chief operating officer Torger Rød said the Barents Sea is one of the key hub areas and value creators for the company.

“The region represents a major part of our future growth strategy,” Mr Rød said.

“We are operator for Goliat and have ownership in more than half of all the active licenses, a 30% share in Johan Castberg and a 12% share in Snøhvit to be included in the portfolio following the integration of Neptune Energy Norge.

© Supplied by Vår Energi
Vår Energi chief operating officer Torger Rød.

“With this decision we are one step closer to increasing the recovery from Goliat.”

Vår Energi said the Goliat gas project is also an important step in finding a wider area solution for increased gas export capacity from the Barents Sea.

Mr Rød said the gas export project is an important step to fulfil the Goliat plan for development and operation requirements set by the Norwegian parliament.

“It will contribute to making Goliat more attractive as a regional oil and gas hub for both Vår Energi and our partner operated licences and to contribute to long term local ripple effects, and secure employment and activity,” he said.

Alongside the gas export plans, earlier this year Vår Energi entered into a collaboration with Odfjell Oceanwind and Source Galileo to pilot using floating offshore wind at the Goliat platform.

