Vår Energi moves closer to gas export solution from Goliat field

Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi has approved a concept for gas export from the Goliat field in the Barents Sea.

Operated by Vår Energi (65%) with partner Equinor (35%), the Goliat field is located approximately 80 km north west of Hammerfest.

The approved plan will see gas exported from Goliat to the Snøhvit pipeline before further transport to Hammerfest LNG.

Vår Energi said the company and its license partners are further maturing the project towards a final investment decision (FID), expected in the second half of 2024.

Since the start-up of the Goliat field in 2016, Vår said gas has been re-injected into the reservoir.

To ensure optimal oil production in the future, the company said a solution for evacuation of gas from the reservoir is needed, which will extend the field lifetime.

Goliat a ‘key hub’ for Vår Energi

Vår Energi chief operating officer Torger Rød said the Barents Sea is one of the key hub areas and value creators for the company.

“The region represents a major part of our future growth strategy,” Mr Rød said.

“We are operator for Goliat and have ownership in more than half of all the active licenses, a 30% share in Johan Castberg and a 12% share in Snøhvit to be included in the portfolio following the integration of Neptune Energy Norge.

© Supplied by Vår Energi

“With this decision we are one step closer to increasing the recovery from Goliat.”

Vår Energi said the Goliat gas project is also an important step in finding a wider area solution for increased gas export capacity from the Barents Sea.

Mr Rød said the gas export project is an important step to fulfil the Goliat plan for development and operation requirements set by the Norwegian parliament.

“It will contribute to making Goliat more attractive as a regional oil and gas hub for both Vår Energi and our partner operated licences and to contribute to long term local ripple effects, and secure employment and activity,” he said.

Alongside the gas export plans, earlier this year Vår Energi entered into a collaboration with Odfjell Oceanwind and Source Galileo to pilot using floating offshore wind at the Goliat platform.