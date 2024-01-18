‘Critical’ meeting to discuss future of Grangemouth refinery

A “critical” meeting to discuss the future of the Grangemouth oil refinery will take place on Thursday – involving ministers from the Scottish and UK Governments.

The head of Falkirk council, union representatives and owners Petroineos will also take part in the forum, which will be held online.

Last year it was announced that the refinery would close and transition to becoming an oil import terminal, sparking fears for hundreds of jobs there.

Petroineos said the refinery is “highly inefficient” and it cannot continue to run at a loss.

However it will operate until at least spring 2025 and other parts of the Grangemouth complex – such as the Forties pipeline system which brings in North Sea oil and gas – will continue.

The Scottish Government’s Energy Secretary Neil Gray will chair the meeting, which will “focus on the delivery of a just transition for Grangemouth”.

Mr Gray said: “I believe we can collectively work to ensure that there is a positive future for the site, for the workforce and for Scotland’s economy.

“The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring a just transition for Grangemouth.

“The future of the refinery will play an important part in that and we recognise that we cannot do this alone.

“That is why I am today convening this critical meeting.

“It requires each of this new forum’s membership to play a part, to engage constructively and collaborate to ensure our shared interests and ambitions are realised.”

UK Government minister for Scotland John Lamont said: “This is a difficult time for those workers who are facing uncertainty, along with their families, and the communities around the refinery.

“The repurposing of Grangemouth Future Industry Board is an opportunity for the UK and Scottish governments to come together with representatives from Petroineos, and the local area as we seek assurances on how employees are being supported and explore how the long-term future of the site will continue to contribute to the local economy.”

UK Minister of State for Climate Graham Stuart is also taking part in the meeting.