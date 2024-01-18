‘Critical’ meeting to discuss future of Grangemouth refinery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Refining

‘Critical’ meeting to discuss future of Grangemouth refinery

Scottish and UK Governments will discuss Grangemouth refinery future
By PA
18/01/2024, 12:01 am
GMB forties
Ineos refinement facilities at Grangemouth, near Falkirk, in Scotland.

A “critical” meeting to discuss the future of the Grangemouth oil refinery will take place on Thursday – involving ministers from the Scottish and UK Governments.

The head of Falkirk council, union representatives and owners Petroineos will also take part in the forum, which will be held online.

Last year it was announced that the refinery would close and transition to becoming an oil import terminal, sparking fears for hundreds of jobs there.

Petroineos said the refinery is “highly inefficient” and it cannot continue to run at a loss.

However it will operate until at least spring 2025 and other parts of the Grangemouth complex – such as the Forties pipeline system which brings in North Sea oil and gas – will continue.

The Scottish Government’s Energy Secretary Neil Gray will chair the meeting, which will “focus on the delivery of a just transition for Grangemouth”.

Mr Gray said: “I believe we can collectively work to ensure that there is a positive future for the site, for the workforce and for Scotland’s economy.

“The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring a just transition for Grangemouth.

© Getty Images/iStockphoto
Grangemouth, Firth of Forth, Scotland

“The future of the refinery will play an important part in that and we recognise that we cannot do this alone.

“That is why I am today convening this critical meeting.

“It requires each of this new forum’s membership to play a part, to engage constructively and collaborate to ensure our shared interests and ambitions are realised.”

UK Government minister for Scotland John Lamont said: “This is a difficult time for those workers who are facing uncertainty, along with their families, and the communities around the refinery.

“The repurposing of Grangemouth Future Industry Board is an opportunity for the UK and Scottish governments to come together with representatives from Petroineos, and the local area as we seek assurances on how employees are being supported and explore how the long-term future of the site will continue to contribute to the local economy.”

UK Minister of State for Climate Graham Stuart is also taking part in the meeting.

