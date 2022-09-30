Prosafe lands extension for Safe Boreas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Prosafe lands extension for Safe Boreas

Accommodation vessel operator Prosafe has been awarded a contract extension for its Safe Boreas unit in the North Sea.
By Andrew Dykes
30/09/2022, 5:13 pm
safe boreas uk
The Safe Boreas pictured with the Mariner platform in 2019.

Prosafe said its unnamed client had exercised the first of two 15-day options, with the vessel chartered to provide gangway-connected operations to support a platform shutdown.

According to marine positioning data, the Safe Boreas is currently adjacent to the Piper Bravo platform, operated by Repsol Sinopec Resources.

Piper Bravo, installed in 1992, lies 119 miles north-east of Aberdeen and was recently named as the host platform for Hibiscus Petroleum’s plans to develop the Marigold Cluster. The cluster – containing the Sunflower, Crown and Kildrummy prospects – is thought to contain 60 million barrels of oil.

The DP3 semi-submersible Safe Boreas vessel features a deck area of 1000m² and is outfitted with two 50-tonne cranes, and provides accommodation for up to 450 people.

Prosafe secured the $3.7 million agreement in June, with the contract providing a firm duration of 21 days beginning in September and up to 30 days of extension options.

According to its most recent update, the value of the extension period is a further $2.1 million.

Speaking in June, Prosafe chief executive Jesper Kragh Andresen said: “The Safe Boreas is presently operational in the Norwegian sector and this contract will provide supplemental utilisation in 2022. Furthermore, this commitment from the client demonstrates the flexibility and value offered by the Safe Boreas for a relatively short duration workscope.”

The award follows news last week of another extension for its Safe Zephyrus unit, currently under contract with BP supporting the Seagull project at the ETAP central processing facility in the UK North Sea.

Prosafe said BP had exercised the first of four months worth of options, securing the vessel through to 21 December 2022. The value of the one-month extension is approximately $3.5 million.

