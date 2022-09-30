Prosafe lands extension for Safe Boreas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Accommodation vessel operator Prosafe has been awarded a contract extension for its Safe Boreas unit in the North Sea.

Prosafe said its unnamed client had exercised the first of two 15-day options, with the vessel chartered to provide gangway-connected operations to support a platform shutdown.

According to marine positioning data, the Safe Boreas is currently adjacent to the Piper Bravo platform, operated by Repsol Sinopec Resources.

Piper Bravo, installed in 1992, lies 119 miles north-east of Aberdeen and was recently named as the host platform for Hibiscus Petroleum’s plans to develop the Marigold Cluster. The cluster – containing the Sunflower, Crown and Kildrummy prospects – is thought to contain 60 million barrels of oil.

The DP3 semi-submersible Safe Boreas vessel features a deck area of 1000m² and is outfitted with two 50-tonne cranes, and provides accommodation for up to 450 people.

Prosafe secured the $3.7 million agreement in June, with the contract providing a firm duration of 21 days beginning in September and up to 30 days of extension options.

According to its most recent update, the value of the extension period is a further $2.1 million.

Speaking in June, Prosafe chief executive Jesper Kragh Andresen said: “The Safe Boreas is presently operational in the Norwegian sector and this contract will provide supplemental utilisation in 2022. Furthermore, this commitment from the client demonstrates the flexibility and value offered by the Safe Boreas for a relatively short duration workscope.”

The award follows news last week of another extension for its Safe Zephyrus unit, currently under contract with BP supporting the Seagull project at the ETAP central processing facility in the UK North Sea.

Prosafe said BP had exercised the first of four months worth of options, securing the vessel through to 21 December 2022. The value of the one-month extension is approximately $3.5 million.