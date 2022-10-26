Island Drilling lands $30m UK contract with Dana Petroleum

Island Drilling has been awarded a UK contract with Dana Petroleum worth around $30 million.

Due to kick off in April 2023, the Island Innovator rig will drill three wells for Dana, with a further one-well option.

Currently operating off Africa, Island has not disclosed which field the rig will be operating for Dana, whose main assets in the UK are the Western Isles and Triton FPSOs.

It’s the second award from Dana to Island Drilling, after it recently drilled the BP-7 appraisal well at the Barra field, a tie-back to the Western Isles vessel, using the same rig.

The vessel has also recenrtly been in action in the North Sea for workover operations at Tailwind Energy’s Orlando field.

CEO Roger Simmens said: “Dana Petroleum was our first customer after a long yard stay during Covid. Even after the layup period, the operation was very efficient and we take this as a complement to our excellent crew and their performance.

“We are very pleased to be selected by Dana once again. It is our opinion the operators see that our type of rig gives the operator the best total cost of ownership.We will do our outmost to deliver beyond expectations.”