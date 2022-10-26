Island Drilling lands $30m UK contract with Dana Petroleum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Island Drilling lands $30m UK contract with Dana Petroleum

Island Drilling has been awarded a UK contract with Dana Petroleum worth around $30 million.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
26/10/2022, 1:56 pm
Due to kick off in April 2023, the Island Innovator rig will drill three wells for Dana, with a further one-well option.

Currently operating off Africa, Island has not disclosed which field the rig will be operating for Dana, whose main assets in the UK are the Western Isles and Triton FPSOs.

It’s the second award from Dana to Island Drilling, after it recently drilled the BP-7 appraisal well at the Barra field, a tie-back to the Western Isles vessel, using the same rig.

The vessel has also recenrtly been in action in the North Sea for workover operations at Tailwind Energy’s Orlando field.

CEO Roger Simmens said: “Dana Petroleum was our first customer after a long yard stay during Covid. Even after the layup period, the operation was very efficient and we take this as a complement to our excellent crew and their performance.

“We are very pleased to be selected by Dana once again. It is our opinion the operators see that our type of rig gives the operator the best total cost of ownership.We will do our outmost to deliver beyond expectations.”

