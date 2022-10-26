Energean reaches first gas at offshore Israeli field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Energean reaches first gas at offshore Israeli field

Energean has reached first gas from its Karish field, offshore Israel, with more wells coming online over the next month.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/10/2022, 2:14 pm Updated: 26/10/2022, 2:26 pm
The Energean Power hull under construction

Initial production from the Energean Power FPSO will be 6.5 billion cubic metres per year. The company expects to reach this within four to six months. The FPSO, and pipelines, can scale up to 8 bcm per year.

Energean CEO Mathios Rigas described Karish as a “landmark project” bringing competition to the Israeli gas market. The project “enhances security of energy supply in the East Med region and brings affordable and clean energy that will displace coal-fired power generation, making a material impact to the environment”, he said.

Israeli Minister of Energy Karine Elharar, authorising the start of production yesterday, said Karish would “contribute significantly to supplying the needs of the local sector and to uphold Israel’s international commitments”.

The Israeli ministry went on to say Karish would allow the country to increase exports to Egypt and Jordan.

Karish, Rigas continued, would play a major part in increasing Energean’s production to 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and $1.75 billion of EBITDAX per year.

“We are now focused on ramping up production and delivering the full 8 bcm capacity through our expansion project to the Energean Power FPSO,” Rigas said.

Expansive plans

Energean expects to complete the Karish North development, with the second oil train and a second export riser, in late 2023. At this point, it should reach the full 8 bcm per year capacity.

The company is producing from the Karish Main-02 well. It is preparing to begin exporting the gas via pipeline. Sales to customers should start in the next couple of days.

Next up, Energean will open the Karish Main-01 and Karish Main-03 wells, in two and four weeks respectively.

Hamas had launched three reconnaissance drones in the direction of the Energean Power FPSO in July. Israeli forces destroyed all three and pledged they would keep Energean’s infrastructure safe.

In addition to this military commitment, Israel and Lebanon have made progress in agreeing a maritime border. This enshrines Energean’s right to Karish.

Updated at 2:23 pm with Israeli ministry comment. 

