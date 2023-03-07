$577m deal: Solstad sells off dozens of North Sea vessels to Tidewater

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

$577m deal: Solstad sells off dozens of North Sea vessels to Tidewater

The 37 platform support vessels primarily work in the North Sea.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
07/03/2023, 8:10 am Updated: 07/03/2023, 8:14 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Solstad Offshoretidewater solstad
Normand Service PSV.

Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) has announced a deal to buy 37 oil and gas support vessels from Solstad Offshore (OSLO: SOFF) for $577m.

The platform support vessels “principally” work in the North Sea, but also Brazil, Australia and West Africa.

Solstad said the strategic move to exit the platform support vessel (PSV) market reduces Solstad’s debt by approximately NOK 6 billion (£478.1m) and “will considerably strengthen Solstad’s balance sheet, debt service ability and liquidity position”.

Meanwhile, Tidewater CEO Quintin Kneen said the move plays an “important milestone in the strengthening of Tidewater’s leadership position as we continue to capitalise on the rapidly improving OSV (offshore support vessel) market.”

He added: “These vessels make up the highest specification PSV fleet of its size anywhere in the world. All 37 vessels are currently active and are working throughout the world, principally in the North Sea, but also in Brazil, Australia and West Africa.”

The deal is expected to close at the end of the second quarter, paid with new debt and cash on hand.

Tidewater has received a new credit facility of up to $325m, and expects to raise further debt, with financial institutions including existing lender DNB Bank.

Its unclear what impact this will have on Solstad Offshore’s operations, based out of Aberdeen.

Both firms have offices at The Exchange at Aberdeen Harbour.

The move creates “the world’s largest hybrid fleet” with a combined 14 battery hybrid and 2 LNG power capable vessels.

Tidewater’s total fleet will stand at 228 vessels, and remains one of the youngest in the world.

Solstad CEO Lars Peder Solstad said: ““The sale of the PSVs represents a shift in our strategy in a changing market. The PSVs mainly support the oil and gas industry, while the AHTSs (anchor handling tug supply vessel) and CSVs (construction support vessels) can service all offshore energy sectors, including oil and gas and renewables.

“This move is therefore in line with our strategy of being a key enabler in the energy transition. Further, the transaction will give Solstad greater financial leeway and a significantly improved debt and cash position going forward.”

More follows.

