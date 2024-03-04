Kistefos considers class action lawsuit over Solstad restructure deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Kistefos considers class action lawsuit over Solstad restructure deal

By Andrew Dykes
04/03/2024, 2:00 pm
© Supplied by Solstad Offshoretidewater solstad
Normand Service PSV.

Solstad Offshore warned one of its investors is considering bringing a class action lawsuit over losses it allegedly incurred as a result of a recent refinancing deal.

The Norwegian vessel operator (OSE:SOFF) said on Friday that investment group Kistefos had written to its board to inform them it was considering initiating a lawsuit against board members and the CEO. The action concerns a bid to claim compensation for losses the group says it incurred as a result of a refinancing deal in October.

Solstad struck a deal with Aker that saw it secure 9.7 billion NOK (£720 million) in new credit, underwritten by DNB and Eksfin, with which it could fully refinance a fleet loan.

Around NOK 4bn (£300m) in new equity was raised with Aker contributing a minimum of NOK 2.25bn (£170m), along with a commitment of an additional NOK 0.75 billion (£55m) to “significantly improve the financial position” of the group.

In doing so, the company overhauled its structure and created ‘Solstad NewCo’, in which Solstad Offshore retained a 27% stake alongside other investors.

The transaction gave Aker and the Røkke group about 60% of the new Solstad unit, where the bulk of its vessels were to be moved.

Kistefos chairman and owner Christen Sveaas alleged the decision represented “gross discrimination” against existing shareholders. Speaking at the time he described the deal as “one of the wildest transactions we have seen on the Oslo Stock Exchange.”

He contended that the deal involved “gross discrimination of shareholders and enriches Aker at the expense of the shareholder community.”

Kistefos believes the restructuring plan is a breach of integrity and morality and a clear breach of normal market practice,” Mr Sveaas added.

Kistefos requested an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in December, though the request was later withdrawn, and the refinancing deal was later completed in January.

According to the March letter, Kistefos is considering bringing its lawsuit in the form of a class action, which would enable other shareholders to participate.

However, both Solstad’s board and CEO maintain that any such lawsuit “would be without merit”.

Kistefos has been approached for comment.

