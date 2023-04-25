Supply vessel collides with Southern North Sea gas platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Supply vessel collides with Southern North Sea gas platform

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
25/04/2023, 11:39 am Updated: 25/04/2023, 12:51 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Alan Johnstone/CentrThe Stril Mermaid is now in Great Yarmouth where repair works will be carried out.
The Stril Mermaid is now in Great Yarmouth where repair works will be carried out.

An offshore supply vessel has been left needing repairs after it struck a Southern North Sea gas platform over the weekend.

At around midday on Saturday, HM Coastguard was alerted to a collision between a ship and Centrica’s (LON: CNA) Rough 47-3B installation off Yorkshire.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and there was no structural damage to the platform, according to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

The vessel – understood to be Simon Mokster Shipping’s Stril Mermaid – suffered damage above the waterline and was able to get to Great Yarmouth under its own steam.

Repair work will now be carried out on the boat, with the MCA carrying out a post-collision inspection on Sunday.

An MCA spokesman said: “HM Coastguard was alerted at about 12.10pm on Saturday 22nd April to a collision between a vessel and an offshore gas installation, Rough 47-3B, in the North Sea, off the coast of Yorkshire.

“No coastguard teams needed to be sent and there were no reports of casualties, pollution or structural damage to the platform. The vessel suffered damage above the waterline but made its own way to its destination in Great Yarmouth for repairs.

“The Maritime and Coastguard Agency carried out a post-collision inspection of the vessel in Great Yarmouth on Sunday 23rd April.”

The Rough 47/3B installation is the cornerstone of the namesake field, which was converted into a gas storage site in 1985.

Centrica unveiled plans in 2017 to shut down the facility, about 17 miles off Yorkshire, after the withdrawal of government support made it uneconomical.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine put energy security back in the spotlight, and last year the British Gas-owner was given the go ahead to reopen Rough, which feeds into the Easington terminal.

supply vessel gas platform © Supplied by Centrica
The Rough gas storage field.

The storage site previously accounted for 70% of Britain’s natural gas storage capacity, and can hold capacity for about 10 days of domestic demand when full.

In the long term, there are plans to convert Rough into a hydrogen storage facility.

A Centrica spokesman said: “Centrica Storage can confirm that a vessel came into contact with our offshore platform, located 29 kilometres off the East Yorkshire coast, at approximately 12pm on Saturday (April 22nd). There were no injuries reported, and all personnel were safe and accounted for.

“The safety of our employees and partners is our number one priority and, as a precaution, we sent all non-essential platform personnel home. Our emergency response plan was put into action to deal with and investigate the incident.”

