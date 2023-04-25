Congolese president lays LNG foundation with Eni

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Congolese president lays LNG foundation with Eni

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/04/2023, 11:58 am
© Supplied by EniPicture shows; Eni's Nene Marine field, offshore Congo Brazzaville. Congo Brazzaville. Supplied by Eni Date; Unknown
Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi have laid a foundation stone for Congo LNG.

The project aims to reach 3 million tonnes per year of liquefaction capacity, via two floating LNG (FLNG) facilities. It will capture gas from the Marine XII licence, with some going to domestic power use, while the rest is exported.

The first FLNG unit is under conversion and it will start producing in 2023. It will have capacity of 0.6mn tpy. A Chinese yard is building the second unit, which should start up in 2025. This will have 2.4mn tpy of capacity.

Eni said it would install the FLNG units on the Nenè and Litchendjili fields, which are already producing. It can also tie in production from yet-to-be developed fields.

“Today we celebrate the launch of one of Eni’s main projects, made possible by the collaboration with the Republic of the Congo and destined to significantly contribute to both Italy and Europe’s energy security and industrial competitiveness,” said Descalzi.

The Eni CEO said the project marked the importance of “long-term collaboration with our African partners at a time when important strategic choices need to be made in regards to future diversification of supply routes and European energy mixes, in the direction of energy accessibility and availability and progressive decarbonisation.”

Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC) and Lukoil are also partners in the Marine XII licence.

Local needs

Eni is already producing gas for local consumption, the company said. It  accounts for 70% of national electricity production through the Centrale Electrique du Congo (CEC).

Congolese Oil Minister Bruno Jean Richard Itoua signed a security agreement for Marine XII on March 20. The government approved a fiscal agreement on LNG production for the licence in December 2021.

Eni Congo struck a production solutions contract with Expro Group in January this year. The contract will see Expro carrying out design, construction, operations and maintenance at the fast-track onshore LNG pre-treatment facility (OPT).

The company said it would build the facility near the Litchendjili gas plant. This currently supplies gas to the CEC Pointe-Noire power plant. Expro said the facility would process around 80 million cubic feet per day of gas.

