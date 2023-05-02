Valaris lands North Sea rig deals with Harbour and NEO Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Valaris lands North Sea rig deals with Harbour and NEO Energy

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
02/05/2023, 7:07 am Updated: 02/05/2023, 7:07 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Valarisvalaris
The Valaris Norway

Valaris (NYSE: VAL)  has landed a pair of North Sea rig deals with operators Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) and NEO Energy.

A two-year jackup extension has been announced – at a day rate of $95,000 – for the Valaris 92 with Harbour Energy.

Kicking off in Q1 2024 in direct continuation of an existing contract, the rig is “expected to be exclusively undertaking” plug and abandonment (P&A) work.

Harbour Energy also currently has the Valaris 92 working for it in the UK.

Elsewhere a one-well contract has been signed, also in the UK North Sea, with NEO Energy for the Valaris Norway.

The deal is expected to begin in July, with an estimated duration of 20 days, with an operating day rate of $105,000.

Valaris has a total contracted backlog of $1.63bn.

Currently, the Valaris Norway is on contract with Centrica Storage.

Also in the UK North Sea, Valaris also has the 247 on contract with Perenco, the 246 working for Neptune Energy, the 122 working for Shell and the 72 working for Eni.

Valaris released its Q1 2023 results today, showing adjusted EBITDA decreased to $24 million from $54 million in the fourth quarter, primarily due to increased repair and maintenance costs associated with special periodic surveys.

Contract backlog increased by $820m.

CEO Anton Dibowitz said: “We continue to be highly constructive on the outlook for the industry and our business, with increasing demand and constrained supply continuing to tighten the market.

“As a result of our strong business outlook and commitment to returning capital to shareholders, the Valaris Board of Directors has increased our share repurchase authorization to $300 million, and we intend to repurchase $150 million of shares by the end of the year. As we look ahead, we will continue executing our focused, value driven and responsible strategy to deliver value to all stakeholders.”

