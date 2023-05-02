Norway well slot: Wellesley gets busy at Carmen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Norway well slot: Wellesley gets busy at Carmen

By Alyson Harding Technical Manager, Westwood Global Energy Group
02/05/2023, 7:15 am
© Supplied by Odfjell DrillingNeptune Energy Calypso
Deepsea Yantai

As of 21 April, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one appraisal and two exploration wells active in Norwegian waters.

The appraisal well is in the Northern North Sea at Øst Frigg Beta/Epsilon. One exploration well is drilling in the Norwegian Sea at Tott West and the other in the Northern North Sea at Carmen.

North Sea

The Wellesley-operated 35/10-10 S Carmen well was spudded on 4 April with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. This is an APA 2021 commitment well targeting a high impact, HPHT play in the Middle Jurassic Brent Group and Oseberg Formation, and Lower Jurassic Cook Formation. The operator has quoted pre-drill mean resources of 109 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) with gas condensate as the expected phase.

The 25/4-15 Ve well, operated by Aker BP, was completed on 2 April 2023 having spudded on 10 March with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub as part of a batch drilling campaign with 25/2-24 S. The well was targeting oil in the Paleocene Heimdal Formation. The well a 31.3m (103ft) oil column in a 187m (614ft) Heimdal Formation, with an OWC at 2,253m (7,392ft) TVDSS. Resources are quoted at 3.1 – 5 mmboe.

The 15/2-2 S Eirik HPHT well, operated by OMV, was completed on 1 April having spudded on 2 February with the Deepsea Yantai. The well was targeting gas condensate in the Upper Jurassic Intra-Draupne Formation. The well encountered a 500m (1,640ft) oil column in the target reservoir, with multiple thin layers of sandstones totalling 23m (75ft). Resources are quoted as 6 – 34.9 mmboe.

The 25/2-24 S, A Øst Frigg Beta/Epsilon appraisal well was spudded on 1 March, and sidetracked on 15 April, with the Scarabeo 8. The well is targeting the Eocene injectites and if successful, the JV plans to drill one to three horizontal sidetracks at Beta West, Alfa South and Epsilon. A discovery would be tied back to the Yggdrasil development (previously NOAKA).

Norwegian Sea

The Equinor-operated 6406/5-2 S Tott West HPHT well was spudded on 10 March with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well has a Middle – Lower Jurassic target and is close to the 6406/5-1 Tott discovery drilled in 2001 – 2002.

