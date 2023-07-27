Penguins FPSO unlikely to head for North Sea before next year, says Shell CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Penguins FPSO unlikely to head for North Sea before next year, says Shell CEO

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
27/07/2023, 11:07 am Updated: 27/07/2023, 11:12 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Sevan SSPPenguins FPSO North Sea 2024
Shell's Penguins takes to the water in Haugesund, Norway

Those eagerly awaiting the arrival of Shell’s (LON: SHEL) first new manned vessel in the UK for 30 years will have to wait a little longer after a delay to sailaway was confirmed.

Wael Sawan said he expects the Penguins floating production storage and offload vessel (FPSO) vessel to depart Norway for the North Sea in 2024, rather than 2023 as originally thought.

There was clarity on a revised start-up date though, with Mr Sawan voicing hope that the field will be in a position to start producing at some point next year.

The vessel is currently in Aibel’s yard in Haugesund after completing its maiden voyage from China earlier this year.

Addressing journalists in the wake of Shell’s second quarter results, he said: “On the target sailaway of Penguins, it is expected to be next year. Because of Covid there were some challenges completing some of the key works required for the facility.

shell capital markets day © Bloomberg
Wael Sawan, chief executive officer of Shell.

“It is now of course in Norway going through the last technical works, and we would hope to see it in position and able to start producing next year.”

Penguins profile

A redevelopment of a former tie-back field to the Brent Charlie hub, Penguins lies around 150 miles north-east of Shetland.

The project will comprise eight wells, tied back to the new-build FPSO – the Ocean Endeavour rig will carry out further drilling at nearby Penguin East this year.

First production from the Northern North See project had been expected in 2022, but delays forced Shell to revise the timetable.

The Penguins FPSO is expected to head for the North Sea in 2024. Pictured here leaving the Qingdao yard.

Despite having yet to produce a drop of oil the FPSO has already made national news after Greenpeace protestors targeted Penguins on its journey from China.

More than a dozen activists boarded the structure, which was sat atop the Boskalis White Marlin transport vessel.

And it’s likely that campaigners will be on hand again when the Penguins FPSO makes its final journey to its new home off Shetland.

Other projects on the go

Away from Penguins Mr Sawan used the results media call to spotlight Shell’s other activities in the UK North Sea.

He added: “We are excited this year to have welcomed first production from Pierce – that’s an important addition. And of course we are investing at the moment in Jackdaw, another important gas project in the UK. There’s quite a bit of activity in the North Sea for us.”

Shell revealed a big year-on-year drop in profits on Thursday, primarily due to oil and gas prices falling from last year’s landmark highs.

Between January and the end of June the group recorded income before tax of $19.7 billion, compared to $36.9bn in H1 2022.

It is far from alone there though, and in recent days rivals Equinor, TotalEnergies and Var Energi have all bared similar balance sheets.

