Former North Sea FPSO Voyageur Spirit set for Africa redeployment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Former North Sea FPSO Voyageur Spirit set for Africa redeployment

By Mathew Perry
03/10/2023, 1:02 pm Updated: 03/10/2023, 1:04 pm
Voyageur Spirit at the dry dock in Kishorn.
Voyageur Spirit at the dry dock in Kishorn.

A former North Sea floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel owned by Altera Infrastructure is set to be redeployed to Africa as part of a 15-year agreement.

Altera Infrastructure announced a contract with Italian energy company Eni for redeployment of the FPSO Voyageur Spirit and the shuttle tanker Nordic Brasilia for the Baleine Phase 2 project, located offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

The Voyageur Spirit departed the UK in April this year after spending three years in dry dock at Kishorn Port.

The cylindrical FPSO previously operated on the Huntington field in the North Sea until 2020.

Voyageur Spirit set for “fast-track” deployment

In a statement announcing the Baleine contract, Altera said development of the project will be on a fast-track schedule with a planned start-up date in the fourth quarter of 2024.

President for Altera Infrastructure production Chris Brett said securing a contract in a “promising region” like Côte d’Ivoire was an acknowledgement of the company’s fast-track capabilities.

© Supplied by Kishorn Port
The Voyageur Spirit is floated onto the heavy load carrier Xin Yao Hua for its journey to the Middle East. Kishorn.

“This is now our second contract award in short succession based on the redeployment of an existing FPSO and demonstrates that redeployments are some of the fastest, most cost-effective and emissions friendly ways for our customers to develop their projects in the current market,” he said.

“With this award, we continue to build our project presence in Dubai and already have a presence in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire where we intend to be committed and engaged contributors to the development of a growing industry for many years to come.”

Africa’s first net zero emissions project

Altera said the Voyageur Spirit and Nordic Brasilia are currently undergoing life extension work and field specific modifications at Drydocks World in Dubai.

Additionally, Altera will convert the Nordic Brasilia into an FSO to provide additional storage capacity to the Voyageur and Altera will own and operate both vessels.

The development of Baleine is Africa’s first net zero emissions project covering Scope 1 and 2 and Altera said the company is “excited to join Eni in moving the industry forward by focusing on more sustainable developments”.

Located approximately 50 kilometres off the coast of the city of Abidjan at a water depth of 1,200 metres, the Baleine field contains an estimated 3.3 trillion cubic feet of associated gas.

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts