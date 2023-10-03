Bank of England governor visits Peterhead for Acorn CCS brief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

Bank of England governor visits Peterhead for Acorn CCS brief

By Ryan Duff
03/10/2023, 3:28 pm
© Peterhead Port AuthorityBank of England visit peterhead for CCS brief
An aerial view of Peterhead port

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has visited Peterhead port for a brief on the carbon capture and storage ambitions of the north-east of Scotland.

Mr Bailey and a team from the Bank of England were briefed by Peterhead Port Authority and Storegga, the firm behind the Acorn carbon capture storage (CSS) project that is set to operate out of St Fergus.

Stephen Paterson, acting chief executive of Peterhead Port Authority, said: “We were honoured to host a visit by Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, along with senior economist, Martin Seneca, and Agent for Scotland, William Dowson.

“They were joined by the board and senior management team of Storegga to share information on the plans for carbon capture and storage in North East Scotland.”

The North East project has entered the Track 2 process, which entails detailed negotiations with the government and continuing to develop the infrastructure needed to support decarbonisation in Scotland.

Acorn missed out on Track 1 funding in 2021, with projects in Wales and Teesside selected instead.

However, earlier this year prime minister Rishi Sunak announced the project was successful in the £1bn UK Government competition during a trip to Aberdeenshire as part of “Energy Week”.

acorn ccs © Supplied by Storegga
Map of Acorn CCS expansion

Around 21,000 jobs are expected to be created by Acorn at peak, say developer Storegga, which is partnered with Shell, Harbour Energy and North Sea Midstream Partners on the carbon capture scheme.

Acorn will use infrastructure at the St Fergus terminal – which lands about 25% of the UK’s supply – to send CO2 underground into depleted gas reservoirs in the North Sea.

For the Peterhead region, the Tack 2 announcement ended a decades-long wait to get local CCS projects running, following cancelled projects in 2007 and 2015.

Recently, Acorn was awarded additional carbon storage licences in the North Sea by the UK regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority.

The additional licences expanded the system’s storage capacity to around 240 million tonnes of CO2 in total.

On the Bank of England visit, Nick Cooper, chief executive of Storegga, said: “It was wonderful to have the opportunity to share an overview of our work in North East Scotland with Governor Bailey, Mr Seneca and Mr Dowson.

“We’re heartened that these innovative technologies are being treated with an importance that will inject new momentum into the fight against climate change and supporting a greener economy.

“We’re pleased to be moving along in the Track-2 process, and look forward to working with government to deliver the benefits of job creation and upskilling, inward investment, fostering innovation in new technologies, and most importantly, decarbonising both Scotland and the UK.”

