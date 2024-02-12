Altera contracts DOF for FPSO, FSO installation work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Altera contracts DOF for FPSO, FSO installation work

The Norwegian company will begin project management and engineering “immediately” at its offices in Bergen and Aberdeen.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/02/2024, 9:48 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Voyageur Spirit
Altera's Voyageur Spirit FPSO

Altera Infrastructure has contracted DOF Group to install an FPSO and an FSO for an Eni-operated field in Cote d’Ivoire.

The work covers the complete installation of seabed mooring systems, the flowline between the FSO and the FPSO, and associated equipment. DOF Group will carry out the work on the second phase of the Baleine field.

“This award recognises DOF’s solid performance within [the] installation of floating units. We look forward to executing the project safely and successfully,” DOF CEO Mons S. Aase said.

The contract scope includes project management, engineering, transportation, installation and hook up of floating units on the field.

The Norwegian company will begin project management and engineering “immediately” at its offices in Bergen and Aberdeen.

It expects to begin offshore operations in the third quarter of this year.

DOF will use its Skandi Skansen for the work, booking more than 130 vessel days on the project.

Altera won the contract to redeploy the Voyageur Spirit FPSO in October 2023. The company said it would also convert a shuttle tanker, the Nordic Brasilia, into the FSO. Dubai’s Drydocks World is carrying out the conversion and modification works for the two vessels.

Eni intends to begin producing under this second phase at Baleine in the fourth quarter of 2024. It has booked the FPSO and FSO for 15 years. Altera will own and operate both vessels.

Eni began producing at Baleine in August 2023. This first 20,000 barrel per day project involved the use of the Firenze FPSO, which is working under a 10-year contract.

The Italian company has said by the end of 2024, Baleine should reach plateau of 50,000 bpd. Full field development may see production reach 150,000 bpd.

