Altera contracts DOF for FPSO, FSO installation work

Altera Infrastructure has contracted DOF Group to install an FPSO and an FSO for an Eni-operated field in Cote d’Ivoire.

The work covers the complete installation of seabed mooring systems, the flowline between the FSO and the FPSO, and associated equipment. DOF Group will carry out the work on the second phase of the Baleine field.

“This award recognises DOF’s solid performance within [the] installation of floating units. We look forward to executing the project safely and successfully,” DOF CEO Mons S. Aase said.

The contract scope includes project management, engineering, transportation, installation and hook up of floating units on the field.

The Norwegian company will begin project management and engineering “immediately” at its offices in Bergen and Aberdeen.

It expects to begin offshore operations in the third quarter of this year.

DOF will use its Skandi Skansen for the work, booking more than 130 vessel days on the project.

Altera won the contract to redeploy the Voyageur Spirit FPSO in October 2023. The company said it would also convert a shuttle tanker, the Nordic Brasilia, into the FSO. Dubai’s Drydocks World is carrying out the conversion and modification works for the two vessels.

Eni intends to begin producing under this second phase at Baleine in the fourth quarter of 2024. It has booked the FPSO and FSO for 15 years. Altera will own and operate both vessels.

Eni began producing at Baleine in August 2023. This first 20,000 barrel per day project involved the use of the Firenze FPSO, which is working under a 10-year contract.

The Italian company has said by the end of 2024, Baleine should reach plateau of 50,000 bpd. Full field development may see production reach 150,000 bpd.