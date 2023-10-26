Aberdeen’s Seacroft Marine Consultants announces management buyout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Aberdeen’s Seacroft Marine Consultants announces management buyout

By Mathew Perry
26/10/2023, 5:16 pm Updated: 26/10/2023, 5:17 pm
© Supplied by Seacroft MarineSeacroft Marine Consultants new joint owners, Michael Cowlam and Magdalena Pierce in the landmark Roundhouse. Footdee, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen’s Seacroft Marine Consultants has announced a management buyout, with company director Jennifer Fraser to step down after 27 years with the firm.

Based in Footdee, Seacroft provides marine assurance, offshore consultancy and offshore marine safety services across the UK and internationally.

Current co-owner and technical director Michael Cowlam will become the major shareholder of Seacroft and assume the role of managing director.

Meanwhile, finance manager Magdalena Pierce will become joint owner and company director when Ms Fraser steps down at the end of October.

Founded in 1995 by Ms Fraser’s father Captain Roderick MacSween, Seacroft has operated under the joint leadership of his daughter and Mr Cowlam since 2004.

Seacroft buyout a chance to ‘pursue new adventures’

Ms Fraser said she decided to step away from the business to spend more time with family and pursue new adventures.

“I am confident in the company’s continued success, and I believe Magdalena will excel in her new role alongside Michael,’ Ms Fraser said.

In a statement, Mr Cowlam paid tribute to his longstanding colleague and fellow co-owner.

“Jennifer and I have worked together for over 20 years, building the company up to the strength we have now,” he said.

© Supplied by Port of Aberdeen
North Harbour. Port of Aberdeen

 

“Her pioneering work on some of the company’s processes in the early days set industry standards and helped make Seacroft the consultancy it is today.

“We wish Jennifer and her family well for the future and look forward to the next steps in the company’s growth.”

Seacroft said Ms Pierce joined the company in 2021 as finance manager after a career in accountancy practice and in the finance departments of multi-national energy companies over the last 15 years.

The management buyout comes after Seacroft recently expanded its operations with a new office and staff in Lowestoft and plans for a further one in the North of England.

Seacroft said the investments are the result of a surge in demand for offshore renewables work in these areas.

The company said it also recently secured new marine assurance and technical authority services from two major energy operators worth in the region of £1 million over the next three years.

In 2016, live webcam footage of Aberdeen harbour provided by Seacroft drew in tens of thousands of viewers from around the globe.

