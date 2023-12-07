Forth Ports CEO steps down after 23 years in charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Forth Ports CEO steps down after 23 years in charge

By Mathew Perry
07/12/2023, 5:42 pm Updated: 07/12/2023, 5:42 pm
© Supplied by Spreng Thomson. Picture: Jamie SimpsonForth Ports Group CEO Charles Hammond (left) and COO Stephen Wallace at the Port of Leith.
Forth Ports Group CEO Charles Hammond (left) and COO Stephen Wallace at the Port of Leith.

Forth Ports Group chief executive officer Charles Hammond has announced he will step down from the role next year after 23 years in charge of the Edinburgh-based company.

Mr Hammond will be replaced in June 2024 by the company’s chief operating officer, Stuart Wallace.

After joining Forth Ports as a company secretary in 1989 when it was a publicly run ports and river authority, Mr Hammond rose through the ranks and became chief executive in 2001.

In the two decades since, he has overseen a period of expansion which sees Forth Ports now owning and operating eight commercial ports, including Tilbury on the Thames, six ports on the Firth of Forth and Dundee on the Firth of Tay.

He also oversaw the company’s move from a publicly listed PLC to private ownership in 2011.

uk floating wind ports © Supplied by Forth Ports
Turbine blades for the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm arrive at the Port of Dundee.

Mr Hammond also served as chairman of the UK Major Ports Group trade association before stepping away from that role after 10 years at the helm last month.

His achievements throughout his career saw him warded an OBE in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours List for services to the UK ports industry and to Scottish business.

Renewable energy transition

Under Mr Hammond, Forth Ports has made significant investments in Scotland’s renewable energy sector.

The company’s £150 million investment programme has supported offshore wind development with the creation of bespoke renewables hubs in Dundee and Leith.

The Dundee hub is currently serving as a staging area for the construction of the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm of the coast of Fife.

Burntisland floating offshore wind © Supplied by Forth Ports Group
Forth Ports Group is planning a floating offshore wind integration facility at the Port of Burntisland in Fife.

Forth Ports is also developing plans for a floating wind hub across the River Forth at Burntisland.

In addition, Forth Ports is also a major partner in both the Thames Freeport and the Forth Green Freeport bids.

Forth Ports will ‘continue to thrive’

Announcing his decision to step away, Mr Hammond said: “It has been the privilege of my career to lead Forth Ports.

“From the significant growth of the business both sides of the border to the challenges of the Covid pandemic and Brexit, I have been fortunate enough to have been supported by the best team in the industry.

© Supplied by Forth Ports
The planned renewable energy hub at Port of Leith, which forms a key part of BP and EnBW’s ScotWind bid. Supplied by Forth Ports

“The most consistent feature of my time at Forth Ports has been the stability that we have sought to create and, while I step down at the most exciting of times, I do so with the confidence that I will leave behind a business that is in great hands and very well positioned to continue to flourish.”

Incoming CEO Stephen Wallace thanked Mr Hammond for “steering the business into such a strong position” and for his mentorship and personal support.

“I am proud and honoured to have been asked to lead this fantastic organisation as we face the challenges and opportunities of a just transition to net zero and the significant expansion of Scotland’s renewable energy sector,” Mr Wallace said.

“With the great team that we have built right across the business, I am confident that Forth Ports will continue to thrive.

“I look forward to the next chapter in the Forth Ports story with relish.”

A qualified chartered accountant, Mr Wallace joined Forth Ports in 2002 as financial controller for its Scottish region.

After a period at the Port of Tilbury and the London Container Terminal, he returned to Scotland in 2013 and was appointed chief operating officer in 2017.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts