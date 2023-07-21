First turbine in place at Neart na Gaoithe wind farm off Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

First turbine in place at Neart na Gaoithe wind farm off Fife

By Andrew Dykes
21/07/2023, 11:29 am
© Supplied by Neart na GaoitheThe Blue Tern vessel installs the first tower at the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm
The Blue Tern vessel installs the first tower at the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm. Fife.

Developers of the Neart na Gaoithe (NNG) wind farm off Fife have hailed the “most momentous milestone yet” with the installation of the project’s first turbine.

Components for the huge scheme have been marshalled at the Port of Dundee for several weeks, with assembly and installation now underway at the site around 9 miles off the Fife coast.

Developed by EDF Renewables and ESB, once fully operational the scheme will have a capacity of around 450MW.

The first of 54 turbines – which have a tip height of over 200 metres – was installed this week on top of an 87.5m tower by Siemens Gamesa, using the specialist jack-up wind turbine construction vessel, the Blue Tern.

This was followed by the installation of the 350-tonne nacelle, containing the turbine generator, on top of the tower.

Finally, its three blades, each 81 metres in length, were bolted to the nacelle.

Once commissioned, this will be the first NnG wind turbine to export electricity to the National Grid.

Its 8MW of power will be sent via a subsea cable to the offshore substation – also installed last month – and then brought to shore via an export cable to Thorntonloch Beach, where a further cable will carry power to the national grid.

An operations and maintenance base which will serve the project over its 25-year life was opened in Berwickshire earlier this year.

© Supplied by NNG
The Blue Tern loads turbine components for the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm.

Long road to completion

The “milestone” moment has been some time coming for the developers.

NnG had previously been expected to hit full production in 2023, but the timeline was pushed back earlier this year due to the impacts of Covid and delays, with full completion now scheduled for 2024.

That journey has also seen multiple supply chain issues, following the collapse of supplier BiFab –which was to supply jackets for the scheme – and later the termination of a contract with its successor Harland & Wolff last year.

Meanwhile, contractor Saipem issued a profit warning early last year believed to be linked to huge losses on its contract to supply and install foundations at the site.

NnG Project Director, Matthias Haag, said this week: “This is truly a pivotal moment for the NnG offshore wind farm. The construction of the first NnG wind turbine was a momentous sight.

“It’s a great achievement for our team and our contractors and we’ve taken a massive step towards our goal of generating 450MW of clean, green energy and helping Scotland achieve its Net Zero targets.”

Forth Ports director of energy David Webster said: “The Port of Dundee has demonstrated that Scotland can build world class port infrastructure to support the delivery of major offshore wind farms.

“Working with the NnG and Siemens Gamesa teams we have delivered the first turbine to a remarkable project that will not only deliver green energy but has also been a catalyst for local supply chain development and industry collaboration.”

