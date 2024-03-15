Dolphin Drilling lands $154m deal with Oil India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Dolphin Drilling lands $154m deal with Oil India

By Ryan Duff
15/03/2024, 1:26 pm
© Dolphin Drillingi3 energy serenity
The Blackford Dolphin semisub rig.

Dolphin Drilling (OSLO: DDRIL) has been awarded a $154 million drilling contract from Oil India for the Blackford Dolphin semisubmersible drilling rig.

Under the contract, Dolphin Drilling will carry out work with Oil India for “over 14” as it carries out a three wells drilling campaign. The deal also outlines an optional period of seven months.

Bjørnar Iversen, chief executive of Dolphin Drilling, said: “We are delighted to have been selected by Oil India Ltd for this important drilling contract.

“This partnership is a testament to our track record of operational excellence, safety, and reliability.

“We look forward to leveraging our expertise to support Oil India’s objectives and contribute to the success of their projects.”

The work is set to support Oil India’s exploration and development activities with operations planned to commence in the second half of 2024.

Late last year Dolphin Drilling scaped a rig contract with Peak Petroleum for the Blackford Dolphin.

Following this decision, it was said the rig would become available at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible was contracted by the Nigerian firm in a deal worth $41 million.

Dolphin Drilling to scrap the Bideford Dolphin rig

On the same day this news was shared the Aberdeen-headquartered firm also announced that it aims to sell and scrap its 49-year-old Bideford Dolphin drilling rig.

The firm says the decision to scrap the rig is in line with its “efforts to optimise its fleet and enhance operational efficiency.”

Dolphin Drilling shared its plans for the Bideford Dolphin in a Euronext update this morning, where it wrote: “The rig will be sold and scrapped in a responsible manner in accordance with applicable international standards.”

Dolphin Drilling owns a fleet of four 4th and 5th generation enhanced Aker H3 and H4 units. These include the Borgland Dolphin, Blackford Dolphin, Paul B. Loyd, Jr. and Dolphin Leader.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts