Dolphin Drilling lands $154m deal with Oil India

Dolphin Drilling (OSLO: DDRIL) has been awarded a $154 million drilling contract from Oil India for the Blackford Dolphin semisubmersible drilling rig.

Under the contract, Dolphin Drilling will carry out work with Oil India for “over 14” as it carries out a three wells drilling campaign. The deal also outlines an optional period of seven months.

Bjørnar Iversen, chief executive of Dolphin Drilling, said: “We are delighted to have been selected by Oil India Ltd for this important drilling contract.

“This partnership is a testament to our track record of operational excellence, safety, and reliability.

“We look forward to leveraging our expertise to support Oil India’s objectives and contribute to the success of their projects.”

The work is set to support Oil India’s exploration and development activities with operations planned to commence in the second half of 2024.

Late last year Dolphin Drilling scaped a rig contract with Peak Petroleum for the Blackford Dolphin.

Following this decision, it was said the rig would become available at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible was contracted by the Nigerian firm in a deal worth $41 million.

Dolphin Drilling to scrap the Bideford Dolphin rig

On the same day this news was shared the Aberdeen-headquartered firm also announced that it aims to sell and scrap its 49-year-old Bideford Dolphin drilling rig.

The firm says the decision to scrap the rig is in line with its “efforts to optimise its fleet and enhance operational efficiency.”

Dolphin Drilling shared its plans for the Bideford Dolphin in a Euronext update this morning, where it wrote: “The rig will be sold and scrapped in a responsible manner in accordance with applicable international standards.”

Dolphin Drilling owns a fleet of four 4th and 5th generation enhanced Aker H3 and H4 units. These include the Borgland Dolphin, Blackford Dolphin, Paul B. Loyd, Jr. and Dolphin Leader.