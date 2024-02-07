Sulmara signs global tie-up with Greece’s Asso.subsea

Sulmara has signed a new agreement with Asso.subsea which will see the pair cooperate on global cable installation projects.

Under the multi-year master service agreement, Glasgow-headquartered Sulmara will support Asso.subsea with cable installation operations, assisting with offshore surveys and the positioning of vessel and subsea assets.

Formed in 2019 Sulmara specialises in uncrewed and remote survey solutions and as of late 2023 more than 180 people worldwide.

The agreement marks the latest win for the firm, which opened a new north-east office in Westhill last year after a period of sustained success saw it outgrow its former city centre premises. It said this week that plans are “already in place” to increase staff numbers further over the course of 2024.

Regional director for the Western Hemisphere, Andy Nicol, said signing the new agreement would help enhance the quality of work delivered by both companies.

“Asso.subsea and Sulmara have followed similar paths in terms of rapid growth in recent years, and we are delighted to collaborate with a like-minded organisation.

“The teams have increasingly worked together since Sulmara was founded in 2019, establishing a collaborative synergy across a spectrum of intricate projects over the last 18 months.

“There is a real sense of trust and confidence in each other to deliver, and that is something we will be able to pass on to our clients. In order to thrive, effective collaboration among stakeholders is imperative, and we are both certain this agreement will have a positive impact on the industry.

“Pushing for the use of more innovative solutions together will benefit not only individual projects, but will also allow a shift towards more sustainable operations.”

Based near Athens, Greece, Asso.subsea has been a leading contractor for all onshore and offshore Greek cable projects since the mid 1980s, and works across submarine cable installation, protection, repair, and support operations in the region and worldwide.

Drawing on Sulmara’s experience in subsea survey and seabed mapping, it will also help the group understand the seabed prior to installation as part of the burial assessment process.

Sulmara operations director Matt Dunlop added: “Given the potential variety in ground conditions along a cable route, being able to understand any recent changes in the seabed before work begins is crucial to the success of a project.

“Our teams are able to use the live data to ensure the whole process is as smooth as possible, not only meaning projects can be completed faster, saving time and reducing offshore exposure hours, but also that the environmental impact can be reduced.”

Asso.subsea COO Angelos Tziotakis said: “We are delighted to affirm our enduring and robust collaboration with Sulmara in recent years. This continuous partnership speaks to a mutual satisfaction derived from our shared endeavours.

“The invaluable expertise that Sulmara consistently contributes to each project is the cornerstone of our successful working relationship. We eagerly anticipate our next achievements that will undoubtedly result from our ongoing association that will not only benefit both organisations, but the subsea industry as a whole as we work to create a sustainable energy future.”