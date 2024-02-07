Sulmara signs global tie-up with Greece’s Asso.subsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Subsea

Sulmara signs global tie-up with Greece’s Asso.subsea

By Andrew Dykes
07/02/2024, 11:40 am
© Supplied by asso.subseaAsso.subsea cable laying vessel Ariadne.
Sulmara has signed a new agreement with Asso.subsea which will see the pair cooperate on global cable installation projects.

Under the multi-year master service agreement, Glasgow-headquartered Sulmara will support Asso.subsea with cable installation operations, assisting with offshore surveys and the positioning of vessel and subsea assets.

Formed in 2019 Sulmara specialises in uncrewed and remote survey solutions and as of late 2023 more than 180 people worldwide.

The agreement marks the latest win for the firm, which opened a new north-east office in Westhill last year after a period of sustained success saw it outgrow its former city centre premises. It said this week that plans are “already in place” to increase staff numbers further over the course of 2024.

Regional director for the Western Hemisphere, Andy Nicol, said signing the new agreement would help enhance the quality of work delivered by both companies.

“Asso.subsea and Sulmara have followed similar paths in terms of rapid growth in recent years, and we are delighted to collaborate with a like-minded organisation.

“The teams have increasingly worked together since Sulmara was founded in 2019, establishing a collaborative synergy across a spectrum of intricate projects over the last 18 months.

“There is a real sense of trust and confidence in each other to deliver, and that is something we will be able to pass on to our clients. In order to thrive, effective collaboration among stakeholders is imperative, and we are both certain this agreement will have a positive impact on the industry.

“Pushing for the use of more innovative solutions together will benefit not only individual projects, but will also allow a shift towards more sustainable operations.”

Based near Athens, Greece, Asso.subsea has been a leading contractor for all onshore and offshore Greek cable projects since the mid 1980s, and works across submarine cable installation, protection, repair, and support operations in the region and worldwide.

Drawing on Sulmara’s experience in subsea survey and seabed mapping, it will also help the group understand the seabed prior to installation as part of the burial assessment process.

Sulmara operations director Matt Dunlop added: “Given the potential variety in ground conditions along a cable route, being able to understand any recent changes in the seabed before work begins is crucial to the success of a project.

“Our teams are able to use the live data to ensure the whole process is as smooth as possible, not only meaning projects can be completed faster, saving time and reducing offshore exposure hours, but also that the environmental impact can be reduced.”

Asso.subsea COO Angelos Tziotakis said: “We are delighted to affirm our enduring and robust collaboration with Sulmara in recent years. This continuous partnership speaks to a mutual satisfaction derived from our shared endeavours.

“The invaluable expertise that Sulmara consistently contributes to each project is the cornerstone of our successful working relationship. We eagerly anticipate our next achievements that will undoubtedly result from our ongoing association that will not only benefit both organisations, but the subsea industry as a whole as we work to create a sustainable energy future.”

