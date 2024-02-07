TotalEnergies “completely optimistic” on Namibian drilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

TotalEnergies “completely optimistic” on Namibian drilling

“We will continue to drill … because everybody is excited. We have another exploration potential well on the south of Venus and we continue to appraise what has been discovered.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/02/2024, 12:56 pm
© Photographer: Marlene Awaad/Bloombergtotalenergies pouyanne
TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne

TotalEnergies chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné is “completely optimistic” about Namibia, he told a conference call today.

The Southern African state is a top priority for the company, which has dedicated 30% of its exploration and appraisal budget to the country. The executive was speaking on TotalEnergies’ results.

The French company is currently drilling the Venus-2A appraisal well and the Mangetti-1 exploration well. During 2023, the company reported success at the Venus-1A well and two flow tests.

Pouyanné said the company had found “some hydrocarbons” at Mangetti. He confirmed that the exploration well had found an extension of the Venus reservoir. Mangetti-1 is to the north of the Venus finds.

“There are a lot of hydrocarbons, there are some sweet spots in terms of productivity [and] permeability. There are some areas which have less good characteristics,” he said.

“I repeat that on our side we see a first development clearly in our hands,” the executive said. “We will continue to drill … because everybody is excited. We have another exploration potential well on the south of Venus and we continue to appraise what has been discovered.”

Pouyanné did not provide specific flow rates for the Venus find. He said one drill stem test had been “very good” but the location of the second was not optimal.

“It demonstrates some heterogeneity. That’s why we need to be sure that when we develop, we develop and we locate the FPSO on the right spot, not to be too far from the sweet spots we want to develop.”

Optimising the location of equipment, he said, would minimise the cost of development.

Total agreed to buy out some of Impact Oil and Gas’ stake in Namibia’s Blocks 2912 and 2913B, in exchange for carrying the minnow to first production. Africa Oil, which is an investor in Impact, has highlighted the appeal of the southern area of the blocks as a major reason for continued presence.

Strategic moves

Total is currently acquiring 3D seismic in the southern area of the blocks, next to the South African border.

Earlier this week,TotalEnergies executed a deal with Vantage Drilling International. Under the arrangement, Total will have a 75% stake in the Tungsten Explorer drillship, which it is using to drill the northern Mangetti well.

It acquired the interest for a payment of $199 million. Chairman and CEO Pouyanné said the deal provided the company with a means to offset deepwater drilling costs.

