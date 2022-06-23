Former Premier Oil UK boss Robin Allan joins Hurricane Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Former Premier Oil UK boss Robin Allan joins Hurricane Energy

Robin Allan, the former UK North Sea boss at Premier Oil, has joined the board of West of Shetland operator Hurricane Energy (LON: HUR).
By Allister Thomas
23/06/2022, 12:28 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
robin allan hurricane energy
Premier Oil's former UK and North Sea boss Robin Allan

Robin Allan, the former UK North Sea boss at Premier Oil, has joined the board of West of Shetland operator Hurricane Energy (LON: HUR).

Robin Allan stood down from board of Premier, which was later merged with Chrysaor to form Harbour Energy, in 2020 after more than 16 years.

However he remained in a consultant role to help the firm meet its carbon neutral ambitions.

He has now joined Hurricane Energy as a non-executive director and will chair the firm’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) committee.

Wealth of experience

Mr Allan also remains the chairman of the Association of British Independent Exploration Companies (BRINDEX).

Philip Wolfe, chairman of Hurricane Energy, said the former Premier Oil boss’ appointment came following a thorough search process.

“Robin brings a wealth of industry technical, commercial and environmental experience to the board of Hurricane and I am pleased to welcome him as an Independent Non-Executive Director.  His wide experience at executive level with Premier Oil, including as Director, North Sea and Exploration, and his role as Chairman of BRINDEX, the Association of British Independent Exploration Companies, will serve the Company well as it navigates the next phase of growth as we make important financial and strategic decisions.

“Robin was one of a diverse range of strong candidates highlighted in the extensive and thorough search process managed by a leading sector-focused executive search firm, Preng & Associates. We are very pleased that he has accepted our offer to join the board.”

Mr Allan will also become a member of the Technical Committee at Hurricane Energy.

David Craik will step down as chair of the ESG committee but will remain on the board.

London-listed Hurricane, which has been subject to trials and tribulations following major downgrades to resources in the West of Shetland, said in April that it expects production life at its flagship Lancaster field to cease around the end of 2023.

But higher oil prices have helped the firm, with 2021 pre-tax profits totalling $18.2m, reversing $571m of losses in 2020.

Publishing the results, Hurricane said it was “focused on building” its position and “increasing strength and value”.

Hurricane’s share price is down 20% over the past month to 7.35 pence.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts