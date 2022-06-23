Former Premier Oil UK boss Robin Allan joins Hurricane Energy

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Robin Allan, the former UK North Sea boss at Premier Oil, has joined the board of West of Shetland operator Hurricane Energy (LON: HUR).

Robin Allan stood down from board of Premier, which was later merged with Chrysaor to form Harbour Energy, in 2020 after more than 16 years.

However he remained in a consultant role to help the firm meet its carbon neutral ambitions.

He has now joined Hurricane Energy as a non-executive director and will chair the firm’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) committee.

Wealth of experience

Mr Allan also remains the chairman of the Association of British Independent Exploration Companies (BRINDEX).

Philip Wolfe, chairman of Hurricane Energy, said the former Premier Oil boss’ appointment came following a thorough search process.

“Robin brings a wealth of industry technical, commercial and environmental experience to the board of Hurricane and I am pleased to welcome him as an Independent Non-Executive Director. His wide experience at executive level with Premier Oil, including as Director, North Sea and Exploration, and his role as Chairman of BRINDEX, the Association of British Independent Exploration Companies, will serve the Company well as it navigates the next phase of growth as we make important financial and strategic decisions.

“Robin was one of a diverse range of strong candidates highlighted in the extensive and thorough search process managed by a leading sector-focused executive search firm, Preng & Associates. We are very pleased that he has accepted our offer to join the board.”

Mr Allan will also become a member of the Technical Committee at Hurricane Energy.

David Craik will step down as chair of the ESG committee but will remain on the board.

London-listed Hurricane, which has been subject to trials and tribulations following major downgrades to resources in the West of Shetland, said in April that it expects production life at its flagship Lancaster field to cease around the end of 2023.

But higher oil prices have helped the firm, with 2021 pre-tax profits totalling $18.2m, reversing $571m of losses in 2020.

Publishing the results, Hurricane said it was “focused on building” its position and “increasing strength and value”.

Hurricane’s share price is down 20% over the past month to 7.35 pence.