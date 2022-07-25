‘Key milestone’ as Hurricane Energy pays off £78m debts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

‘Key milestone’ as Hurricane Energy pays off £78m debts

Hurricane Energy (LON: HUR) has reached a “key milestone” paying off more than £78.5m in convertible bonds to its lenders.
By Allister Thomas
25/07/2022, 7:43 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Hurricane EnergyHurricane Energy
The Aoka Mizu FPSO on Hurricane's Lancaster field.

The repayment marks a huge turnaround in fortunes for the firm, whose future looked uncertain 12 months ago.

Around that time it was looking at having to repay a total of $230m to bondholders, with limited cash on hand.

But the surge in Brent Crude oil – up from $40 in July 2021 to more than $100 – has changed its fortunes.

CEO Antony Maris emphasised the importance of the bonds breakthrough for Hurricane, and discussed future opportunities.

“The repayment of the convertible bonds is an important and key milestone for Hurricane as we move into a new phase for the company, focusing on building a long-term future for the business and creating additional value for our shareholders.

“The excellent operational performance of the Lancaster field, for which I pay a huge tribute to our whole team, combined with high oil prices has underpinned the establishment of a strong financial platform for the company.

“We continue our work to identify the most effective capital allocation opportunities both within and outside of our existing asset base, and which best fit within our growth plans in the context of both our own and the UK’s transition goals.

“I believe that Hurricane going forward is attractive to investors and well positioned to look for new growth opportunities. Our focus is on creating value for shareholders and we are being very rigorous in assessing which opportunities will best deliver that.”

Shares in Hurricane Energy are trading at 7.2pence.

