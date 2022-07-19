Hurricane Energy ready to pay off debts following oil price surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Hurricane Energy ready to pay off debts following oil price surge

Hurricane Energy (LON: HUR) is ready to pay off its debt next week with cash to spare, in a remarkable turnaround in fortunes over the last year.
By Allister Thomas
19/07/2022, 7:44 am Updated: 19/07/2022, 10:07 am
© Hurricane EnergyHurricane Energy
Hurricane signage on the Aoka Mizu FPSO

The West of Shetland oil and gas operator said it will pay off the remaining $78.5m of convertible bonds to lenders by July 24.

Assuming oil prices remain at more than $90 per barrel, London-listed Hurricane Energy expects to hold net free cash in excess of $75m. If prices remain above $110 then the cash forecast increases to above $85m.

It’s a far cry from this time last year when the firm had seen its restructuring plan rejected by a judge and several directors jump ship – all stemming from huge downgrades to its resource at the flagship Lancaster field.

Around that time, Hurricane was looking at a wind down from Lancaster and having to repay a total of $230 million to bondholders.

But the price of Brent crude oil has surged from around $40 in July 2021 to over $100 today, giving Hurricane a welcome shot in the arm.

The Lancaster field is expected to continue production into 2024.

Shares in Hurricane Energy are up 11% over the last week to 7.3 pence.

In a trading update, Hurricane said it expects to reduce the frequency of its production updates to quarterly, rather than monthly, once the bond repayments are complete, in line with industry practice.

As of July 16, Lancaster was producing at around 8,650 barrels of oil per day.

CEO Antony Maris said: “With another steady month of production, we now look beyond repayment of the bonds with a strong cash position and balance sheet.

“We believe that there are good investment opportunities ahead and the company is well placed to deliver significant shareholder value.”

