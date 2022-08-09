Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Gallery: ‘End of an era’ as Foinaven FPSO arrives at Hunterston from BP oilfield

The former production ship for a BP (LON:BP)  oilfield in the West of Shetland has arrived at Hunterston for partial decommissioning.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
09/08/2022, 12:13 pm Updated: 09/08/2022, 1:29 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Alan Newbyfoinaven hunterston
All images courtesy of Alan Newby

The former production ship for a BP (LON:BP)  oilfield in the West of Shetland has arrived at Hunterston for partial decommissioning.

On Monday the Foinaven FPSO was brought to port on Scotland’s West Coast from the namesake BP field.

Alan Newby, production supervisor at Altera Infrastructure, shared images of the vessel arriving, declaring an “end of an era”.

The Foinaven FPSO will have signage removed at Hunterston, but questions linger on its future.

It has been in production at the Foinaven field off Shetland since 1997, but a series of safety issues and the ship reaching the end of its design life led to BP deciding to remove the vessel last year.

© Supplied by Alan Newby
© Supplied by Alan Newby
© Supplied by Alan Newby
© Supplied by Alan Newby

Future

A series of loose threads surround the future of the vessel and its crew, now the Foinaven FPSO has arrived at Hunterston.

Unite the Union organised strikes last week on board amid a series of safety fears and concerns around redundancy packages for workers.

The group accused operator Altera Infrastructure of holding a “wall of silence”, refusing to respond to the worries.

Unite said 60 workers were involved in the strikes, but the ship has still managed to arrive at Hunterston.

Decom

BP had been leasing the vessel from Teekay, the former owner of the ship.

However the company has now sold the vessel to an undisclosed buyer and has not stated any future plans for the 25-year-old ship.

Concerns have been raised on whether the vessel could be sent overseas for full decommissioning.

Gary Cook of the GMB Union has voiced concerns that it will likely be “anywhere but Scotland”.

Any vessels which seek to be decommissioned overseas need to make a request to the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) to leave UK waters.

Foinaven field

Back at the Foinaven oilfield, it was reported in March that BP was seeking to sell it off.

Foinaven still holds an estimated 200 million barrels of oil, and news agency Reuters said that the energy firm was hoping that renewed focus on domestic production in the UK would attract buyers.

Although oil majors have been retreating from the North Sea, west of Shetland remains a prolific area for BP, which has the giant Clair field in the area.

London-listed BP has not commented on the Reuters report.

