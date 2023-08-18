Shell eyes 2025 start up for Victory gas field west of Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shell eyes 2025 start up for Victory gas field west of Shetland

Environmental regulator OPRED has opened up a public consultation on the new project which sits 29 miles off Shetland.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
18/08/2023, 4:57 pm Updated: 18/08/2023, 5:52 pm
Shell (LON: SHEL) is pressing ahead with its Victory field in the West of Shetland, targeting first gas in 2025.

Statements published by environmental operator OPRED confirm the move for the field, which Shell acquired at the end of last year.

The London-listed supermajor took ownership of Victory, which sits 29 miles north-west of Shetland, in November after buying out Corallian Energy

Shell intends to carry out development drilling and subsea installation activities from Q2 2024, with first gas from 2025, subject to consents.

According to its environmental statement, the Victory field has an estimated recoverable resource of 179 billion cubic feet of gas (P50), equivalent to 7% of the UK’s annual natural gas consumption (i.e. 2,560 billion cubic feet in 2020).

To go with story by Allister Thomas. – Picture shows; Map of Victory area, with BP’s Clair and TotalEnergies’ Laggan-Tormore nearby.. -. Supplied by Victory environmental statement Date; Unknown

Discovered in 1977 by Texaco, it was picked up in the 32nd licensing round by minnow Corallian, which Shell then bought out in November including 100% of Victory.

OPRED has now launched a public consultation on the plans, which will be open until September 18.

It comes as every new project from Shell in the UK in recent years has come under heavy scrutiny from climate groups, like Jackdaw and Cambo.

Victory will be developed as a single subsea tie-back well to TotalEnergies’ existing Greater Laggan Area (GLA) infrastructure, via a new 10-mile pipeline.

The well will be linked to the TotalEnergies’ Edradour manifold 11 miles away and operated via a control room at the Shetland gas plant.

Peak production is expecting to be 4.2m cubic metres per day of gas and 15.5m tonnes of condensate, until around its third year of production.

It is now subject to an environmental impact assessment and consent process.

Submissions for the public consultation should be addressed to OPRED@energysecurity.gov.uk

The news comes as information to mariners printed this week noted progress on the Jackdaw field, with a window opening up for drilling operations.

