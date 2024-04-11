Triangle Energy eyes West of Shetland deal with Shell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Triangle Energy eyes West of Shetland deal with Shell

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
11/04/2024, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstock / SevenMapstriangle energy shell
Triangle and Shell both picked up West of Shetland acreage in the 33rd licensing round.

The head of Australia-listed minnow Triangle Energy (ASX: TEG) has set out his hopes to do a West of Shetland asset deal with Shell (LON: SHEL).

Triangle picked up the Cragganmore gas field during the NSTA’s recent 33rd licensing round, a find with contingent resources of up to 527 billion cubic feet of gas.

That’s flanked by the Tobermory and Bunnehaven discoveries, which Shell also picked up during the same licensing round.

At a recent industry event in Sydney, Triangle Energy managing director Conrad Todd said that, to get the find going, they’ll have to have a chat with Shell.

“We bid on three areas, of which there were four bits of acreage. So far, we’ve been awarded a gas field in the west of Shetland, the Cragganmore gas field. Half a trillion cubic feet of gas.

“It needs some work to be developed and we need to get together with Shell who have the Tobermory and Bunnehaven field next to us.

“These are low expenditure for the next two to three years then we’ll have to come and have a conversation with Shell.”

Triangle Energy Shell
Triangle Energy

Triangle is currently 50-50 partner on Cragganmore with Athena Exploration, a firm which hopes to create a new production hub in the region with other finds including Hale.

The West of Shetland is home to some of the largest resources in UK waters, including Clair, Cambo and Rosebank.

However it has been the host of some high-profile disappointments too, such as Hurricane Energy’s (now Prax) Lancaster field, which had a vast downgrade, and some recent exploration dismay for BP and Shell at the Ben Lawers well.

Analysts have previously said only a major find would be enough to whet Shell’s appetite for its 33rd round exploration licences.

Wood Mackenzie said it would need as much as one trillion cubic feet of gas to push the major to development.

Cragganmore, based on Triangle’s estimates, would get them half way there.

According to Wood Mac, Tobermory and Bunnehaven have resources of 250 billion cubic feet.

Shell declined to comment.

Wood Mac: New UK licences need major discovery to ‘whet Shell’s appetite’

Triangle Energy ahs also picked up exploration blocks in the Moray Firth with Orcadian Energy and is partnered on efforts in the Southern North Sea with Painted Wolf and Curium Resources ahead of further licence awards later in the year.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts