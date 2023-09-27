First Minister ‘disappointed’ at Rosebank field approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

First Minister ‘disappointed’ at Rosebank field approval

By Andrew Dykes
27/09/2023, 11:11 am Updated: 27/09/2023, 11:46 am
© Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomsonFirst Minister Humza Yousaf during his address at the Caird Hall. Monday 17th April, 2023.
First Minister Humza Yousaf during his address at the Caird Hall. Monday 17th April, 2023.

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf said the approval of west of Shetland oilfield did not represent ‘climate leadership’.

In a thread on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Yousaf said he was “disappointed” that the project had been given the go-ahead by UK regulators.

Operator Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) and Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) announced on Wednesday that they had taken a final investment decision (FID) on the scheme following a rubber-stamp from the North Sea Transition Authority.

The two intend to invest $3.8bn the project, targeting 300 million in recoverable barrels of oil over two phases.

However, Mr Yousaf raised fears that much of this production will go to export markets.

“We’ve raised concerns that the majority of what is extracted from Rosebank will go overseas, not remain in Scotland or the UK,” he added.

Mr Yousaf previously told the Daily record that for that reason, a claim the project would shore up domestic energy security “doesn’t quite stack up.”

Writing on Wednesday he added: “We recognise the significant contribution the oil and gas sector makes to Scotland. However, our future is not in unlimited oil and gas extraction. It is in accelerating our just transition to renewables.”

He said the approval of further oil and gas projects in the North Sea “risk the pace” of that transition.

Taking aim at recent rollbacks on net-zero policy by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the first minister added: “In the face of a climate catastrophe, the UK Government have dropped their green pledges and committed to approving 100 new oil & gas licences. That isn’t climate leadership. It is climate denial.

In response, he pledged that “Scotland will remain on the right side of history and demonstrate climate leadership.”

Mr Yousaf also pointed to the Scottish Government’s commitment to a £500m Just Transition Fund for Moray and the north east, part of a 10-year pledge from Holyrood aimed at ensuring oil and gas workers can transition into jobs in the renewable energy sector.

Sunak: Approval ‘right decision’

Also taking to the social media platform, the Prime Minister affirmed the green light was “the right long-term decision.”

© PA
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to the media during his visit to Shell St Fergus Gas Plant in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire,

“The Climate Change Committee have said you don’t reach Net Zero by wishing it,” Mr Sunak said.

“As we make the transition to renewables, we will still need oil and gas – it makes sense to use our own supplies such as Rosebank. This is the right long-term decision for the UK’s energy security.”

Meanwhile Mr Yousaf’s predecessor, former FM Nicola Sturgeon, said she agreed with criticisms of the scheme voiced by Green MP Caroline Lucas.

She also argued that “by consuming scarce resources that could be going to renewables, it risks slowing the green transition and the jobs that come from it.”

